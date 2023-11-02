Dabo Swinney, Clemson football prepping for QB Sam Hartman, who's now in blue and gold

CLEMSON — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has seen Sam Hartman play more than any other opponent on this year’s schedule.

The Tigers had to face Hartman four times when he was the quarterback at Wake Forest, and they get yet another up close and personal look at the grizzled 24-year-old, but this time it will be when Notre Dame (7-2) plays Clemson (4-4) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon, ABC).

Hartman, the ACC’s all-time record holder for career touchdown passes with 110, joined the Fighting Irish as a graduate transfer on Jan. 5. Notre Dame is No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and 12th in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

“I’ve seen him for 10 years now,” Swinney said with a laugh. “So I’ve got a real good understanding for who he is.”

The good news for Clemson is that it was 4-0 against Hartman-led Wake Forest teams, outscoring the Demon Deacons 199-88.

But the relocation to South Bend, Indiana, has provided Hartman with a considerable upgrade in his surrounding talent, resulting in a greater challenge for Clemson on Saturday.

Here’s how Clemson needs to counter Hartman and give the Tigers a chance at the upset:

Clemson needs to keep Sam Hartman under pressure

In four games against Hartman, Clemson sacked him 16 times — or three times more than he has been sacked this season in nine games with Notre Dame.

Clemson’s defense has finished among the nation’s top 10 in sacks in eight of the previous nine seasons, but ranks only 54th with 18 sacks through eight games this season.

Sixth-year senior defensive ends Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas have a combined two sacks, so the best tactic for defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin is to continue to unleash freshman T.J. Parker, who on Wednesday was named one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Parker leads all freshmen nationally with 8.5 tackles for loss and is tied for third with four sacks.

Clemson's quest vs. Notre Dame: Intercept a pass . . . or 2 or 3

Hartman under pressure can be a Hartman prone to mistakes, as evidenced in Notre Dame’s 33-20 defeat at Louisville on Oct. 7.

The Cardinals sacked Hartman six times and forced three interceptions, and he also lost two fumbles.

Clemson’s pass defense has been solid in 2023. The Tigers rank ninth nationally in passing yards allowed and have totaled six interceptions, including two of which were returned for touchdowns.

UNDER PRESSURE: Unpacking Dabo Swinney's scorched earth rant against radio show caller and heat that's building on Clemson football

Clemson must slow Notre Dame's running game

Because a productive rushing attack often proves a precursor to opening up the passing game, it’s imperative that Clemson’s defense keep the Fighting Irish’s backs from running wild.

That may be easier said than done.

Junior running back Audric Estime averages 100 yards rushing per game, and Notre Dame made Clemson’s run defense resemble a sieve last season, gaining 263 yards in the Irish’s 35-14 victory in South Bend.

Clemson’s run defense is improved, however; the Tigers rank 15th nationally against the run, allowing 99.1 yards per game. Even in a loss at NC State last week, they held the Wolfpack to a mere 64 yards rushing, an average of 2.5 per carry.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football knows QB Sam Hartman, but Notre Dame changes things