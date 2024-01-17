Dabo Swinney and Clemson coaches visit commit, South Carolina’s No.1 2025 prospect

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff landed a big commitment when defensive lineman Amare Adams decided he wanted to be a Tiger.

The Palmetto state’s No.1 recruit, Adams, looks to join the ranks of Clemson’s elite defensive line. On Monday, Swinney, along with coaches Nick Eason and Chris Rumph, took a trip to Columbia to watch Adams in the MLK Bash basketball event at Eau Claire High School.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Adams currently ranks as the No.1 player in the state, the No.12 defensive lineman, and the No.117 overall player. Adams held 15 offers from rivals South Carolina and top schools such as Alabama.

The Tigers coaching staff ensures that their guy gets the attention a top recruit deserves.

#Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and assistant Nick Eason have arrived to see South Florence's Amare Adams, a #Clemson football commit — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) January 15, 2024

Dabo Swinney and Nick Eason posing for pics with fans at halftime #Clemson #MLKBah pic.twitter.com/hCMoS3LBQA — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) January 15, 2024

Dabo, Eason and Rumph all here https://t.co/GuO7YwmQFf — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) January 15, 2024

