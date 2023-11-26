Is Dabo Swinney a candidate for Texas A&M job? Report links Clemson football coach to Aggies

The Texas A&M football coaching search has been a whirlwind of reports and rumors since the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12. And now Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been linked to the opening.

The Houston Chronicle reported late Saturday that Swinney is a candidate, citing an anonymous "longtime college football insider" with the information. It did not say whether Swinney had been in contact with Texas A&M or had expressed interest in the position.

The report also referenced Ohio State coach Ryan Day as a "potential candidate" but listed Duke's Mike Elko, Arizona's Jedd Fisch and Aggies interim coach Elijah Robinson as "leading candidates" as of Saturday night.

Clemson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Greenville News on Sunday.

The update came after Kentucky coach Mike Stoops was widely reported to be taking the job late Saturday, but the tenor soon changed, and Stoops announced he would be staying with the Wildcats despite contact from Texas A&M.

It's not the first time Swinney's name has come up in reference to the Aggies. SEC Network's Paul Finebaum speculated soon after Fisher's firing that Swinney could be a good fit in College Station, and a few sites included Swinney on early lists of potential candidates. Asked about the rumors on Nov. 14, Swinney didn't have much to say.

"I'm just focused on this job," he said. "Always have been. ... It must be November. That's all I can say."

Swinney is in his 15th season as Clemson coach and recently became the program's all-time wins leader. With the Tigers' 16-7 win over South Carolina on Saturday, his career record improved to 169-43.

Swinney signed a contract last year that pays him $10.5 million annually and runs through 2031. With a total payout of $10.8 million, including bonuses this year, Swinney is set to be the second highest-paid coach in the country behind only Alabama's Nick Saban according to USA TODAY data. His buyout, according to USA TODAY, is $64 million.

