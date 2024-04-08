Dabo Swinney calls Sammy Brown a ‘natural’ after Clemson’s spring game

Clemson fans were thrilled when the program landed five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

The young linebacker received tremendous hype as he joined the program, and after Clemson’s Orange and White spring game, you can see why. Brown recorded a sack on his first snap in front of the Tigers fan base, later putting together a complete performance that’ll surely have Clemson fans even more excited about what he can do for the team in 2024.

After the spring game, head coach Dabo Swinney shared praise for Brown, calling him a ‘natural.’

“I mean, he’s a natural,” said Swinney. “You’ve got to remember, this kid played every snap almost, both sides of the ball,” Swinney said. “So now, he’s getting exposed to a lot more defensively, and we’ve kept him at one spot all spring, really trying to just hone him in. I mean, he’s got the speed and the talent to really play wherever, but we’re just trying to really build a good foundation for him.”

Brown’s performance was strong, and fans should expect more as he continues to become more comfortable in a Clemson uniform.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire