Dabo Swinney Alabama clause: Buyout would increase for Clemson coach to replace Nick Saban

With the retirement of Alabama football coach Nick Saban on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide are now looking for something they haven't needed since 2007: a new head coach.

Oregon's Dan Lanning was the early favorite among projected Alabama targets, though the former Crimson Tide graduate assistant and Georgia defensive coordinator shot down reports he was interviewing for the position. While Alabama has yet more high-profile candidates to consider, one name who has consistently cropped up is a coach with whom Crimson Tide fans are well-acquainted.

Clemson coach and former Alabama walk-on receiver Dabo Swinney is on several short lists to replace the Crimson Tide legend, including by The Tuscaloosa News. Whether the same is true among Alabama's decision-makers is unknown. But at least one hangup for a reunion in Tuscaloosa exists in the form of Swinney's own contract with Clemson.

First introduced in 2019 and reintroduced in his 2022 extension, Swinney's most recent contract includes an Alabama-specific clause that bumps up the cost of his buyout should he take over at Alabama. It states that Swinney will have a 150% higher buyout than if he were to leave the Tigers for any other team in college football.

Clemson AD Graham Neff on the “Alabama clause” in football coach Dabo Swinney’s new 10-yr, $115 million contract (a 1.5x higher buyout if he leaves for Bama as opposed to any other school). It’s a carryover clause from Dabo’s 2019 contract pic.twitter.com/ZrST6GupbM — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 8, 2022

“How I look at that is Coach’s commitment to Clemson,” Clemson athletics director Graham Neff said in September 2022. “If you were to look at the market for the buyouts, Coach’s buyout to Clemson even before any of the additive for Alabama specifically is the highest of his market, the top 10 markets.

“That commitment that he has to Clemson sets the market … that’s how I see those buyout dollars, because there’s a lot of them around the country and the market that aren’t a whole lot if anything. So even those dollars there from Coach are emblematic of his commitment to Clemson.”

Here's what you need to know about Swinney's Alabama clause in his Clemson contract.

Dabo Swinney Alabama clause, explained

Swinney's contract includes a distinctive clause that increases his buyout should he leave Clemson to coach Alabama: namely, that he would have to pay 150% of his buyout in a given year if he chooses to coach the Crimson Tide.

While the percentage remains the same throughout the life of the contract, the buyout amount does decrease periodically. At the time he signed the extension in September 2022, that meant he would have had to pay $9 million — not $6 million — if he chose to return to Tuscaloosa at any time during the 2022 calendar year.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of the penalty Swinney would incur, as specified in his contract (Alabama buyout listed in parentheses):

2022: $6 million ($9 million)

2023: $5 million ($7.5 million)

2024: $5 million ($7.5 million)

2025: $4 million ($6 million)

2026: $3 million ($4.5 million)

2027: $3 million ($4.5 million)

2028: $2 million ($3 million)

2029: $2 million ($3 million)

2030: $1 million ($1.5 million)

2031: $0

Dabo Swinney contract details

Swinney's 10-year, $115 million deal with Clemson was signed in September 2022 and runs through 2031. It solidified his position as one of college football's highest-paid coaches, giving him an average annual salary of $11.5 million. The Tigers coach made $10.9 million for the 2023 college football season (second in all of college football, behind only Saban's $11.4 million).

Performance incentives based on championship appearances and Coach of the Year awards add another layer of potential earnings.

Dabo Swinney ties to Alabama

Swinney, originally hailing from Pelham, commenced his football journey in 1990 as a walk-on wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, culminating in the team's national championship season in 1992.

Following his playing days, Swinney transitioned into coaching, initially serving as a graduate assistant under Gene Stallings from 1993-95. His commitment and expertise led to a full-time coaching position from 1996 to 2000, during which time he took charge of coaching Alabama's receivers and tight ends.

