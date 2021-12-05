Dabo addresses bowl news and coaching carousel rumors. Some reports linked him to OU

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shot down reports that he was interested in the Oklahoma head coaching job on Sunday afternoon, he has had contact with the program in some capacity.

“I have had no contact with Oklahoma from my standpoint,” he said during the Cheez-It Bowl teleconferene call. “I talked to Oklahoma but not for me.”

Multiple reports indicate that Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables is expected to be the Sooners’ next head coach. When asked directly about it, Swinney declined to answer.

“Definitely not something we’re going to talk about right now,” he said. “This is about our team. It’s about this opportunity and this matchup, all those types of things. If there’s something to be talked about there, we’ll discuss that at the appropriate time.”

Clemson is scheduled to take on Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla.