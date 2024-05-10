Da’Saahn Brame announces commitment date, Vols a finalist

Da’Saahn Brame will announce his commitment on June 29, according to Chad Simmons of On3.

Brame will choose between Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Oregon.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star tight end prospect is from Derby High School in Derby, Kansas.

Brame ranks as the No. 113 prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 4 tight end and No. 4 player in Kansas, according to 247Sports.

Tennessee offered a scholarship to Brame on March 2, 2023.

Brame unofficially visited Tennessee on March 23 and will officially visit on June 14. He also officially visited Ole Miss April 12.

Blame will officially visit Oklahoma on June 7 and Oregon on June 21.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star TE DaSaahn Brame is set to announce his commitment on June 29, he tells @ChadSimmons_⏳ He will choose between Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee👀 Read: https://t.co/JPbUlmzwAt pic.twitter.com/OkwEMjAZCH — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire