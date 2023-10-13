Da’Jon Terry leaves mark in Oklahoma Sooners win in the Cotton Bowl

The Oklahoma Sooners defensive line dominated the Texas Longhorns‘ offensive line on Saturday in the Cotton bowl. Several players made big impacts on the game, like Ethan Downs, Jacob Lacey, Rondell Bothroyd and Da'Jon Terry.

Terry is someone a lot of Sooners fans had high hopes for when he transferred late in the offseason. His size was something the Sooners haven’t had in some time. Terry stands at 6-foot-3 and 321 pounds. Terry has been relatively quiet this season from a statistics perspective, but has been one of the better run defenders. His ability to eat blocks allows the linebacker to stay clean and get to the football.

But on Saturday he was able to have a big game himself. He talked to reporters on Monday about how crazy the atmosphere was for his first OU-Texas game.

“They said it was going to be 50-50, but in my head, I’m like there’s no possible way half the stadium is going to be crimson and half of the stadium is going to be orange like there’s no possible way,” Terry said. “Then when we got out there, I was like, ‘oh sheesh that was really for real.’ How loud it was just going back and forth like they were doing the Texas fight song and we were doing Boomer Sooner, it was amazing.”

Terry finished the game with four tackles, one sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. He was a problem all day for a very good Longhorns offensive line.

When you get a game like this, it can become easy to start to relax. But now it’s key for a lot of these players, like Terry, who had their coming-out parties to build off of it for the rest of the season.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire