Da Brat Thanks Jermaine Dupri For Encouraging Her To Rock Her Signature Tomboy Style

In a time where sexy rap MC’s like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown bore it all with their raunchy lyrics and scantily clad outfits, Da Brat went bar for bar right alongside the rap icons sporting a more unconventional tomboy look–something that the star says she’s entirely grateful for now looking back on her fruitful hip-hop career.

During an interview with HipHopDx, the “Not Tonight ” artist shared that her So So Def labelmate Jermaine Dupri encouraged her to rock her signature baggy pants and bandana.

“I had my pants backward, cut a hole in my baseball cap, stuck my ponytail through it — I wanted to be the third member of Kris Kross,” she recalled. “So I’m grateful that I had a producer like Jermaine Dupri who did not try to change me and say, ‘Hey, in order for you to be famous or sell records or become somebody, you need to show your t-n-a [tits and a**].’ So I am blessed that he let me be myself, I blended right in with them.”

Da Brat actually did end up meeting the young Hip Hop duo after she won the grand prize in a local rap contest sponsored by Yo! MTV Raps. Kris Kross is responsible in part for introducing Da Brat to Jermaine Dupri in 1992. The famed producer later signed her to So So Def where she broke out into the hip-hop world. Dupri produced some of the rapper’s most iconic hits including “Give It 2 You” which appeared on 1994’s “Funkdafied.” Brat’s debut album went platinum and cemented the rhymer in history as the first female MC to sell over one million copies.

The Chicago native-born Shawntae Harris, came out in March last year upon announcing her relationship with Kaleidoscope hair entrepreneur Jesseca Dupart, however, the 47-year-old revealed that she “didn’t know” she was “into girls back then.”

“I just thought I was a tomboy,” she continued. “I was never attracted to women until around maybe 18. So, yeah. And I’m grateful that I have someone now who shows me how to be a better person.”

The busy power couple is engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle sometime in the near future but until then the queer rap icon is letting fans into her personal love life with Dupart in their new We TV reality show “Brat Loves Judy,” that premiered this month. The show follows the black lesbian lovers “as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy” and “dealing with meddling loved ones..” The Daily News described the show.

Da Brat gushed about her fiance earlier this year telling The Advocate about the entrepreneur’s loving demeanor.

“I love the fact that she has an amazing heart, a beautiful heart, and it fills her soul to make other people happy and to give back,” she explained of her bubbling romance. “She will give the shirt off her back to anyone, she gives free million-dollar advice to people, she just wants to help people and see them grow and prosper.”

“Plus she’s drop-dead gorgeous. She got a fat ass and I love kissing on her,” Brat laughed. “She’s my heart. She is the most thoughtful person I’ve ever met in my life, and she makes me better.”