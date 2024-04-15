D3 to the ACC: How a former Bergen County lacrosse star walked on at North Carolina

Luke Macejka bet on himself, his faith and the power of hard work.

It was November of his senior year at Bergen Catholic and Macejka – then committed to play lacrosse at Wesleyan – was days away from putting pen to paper at Signing Day and turning in his Common App forms.

Still, the Franklin Lakes native was hesitant to give up on his Division I dream, even without a single school from the highest level willing to extend an offer. Some heart-to-heart conversations with his parents convinced him to de-commit and enroll at North Carolina as a student.

The decision to chase a big school and high academics turned out to be prudent. This year, Macejka made the Tar Heels' roster as a freshman walk-on after a 14-day tryout and plenty of early mornings in the gym.

Bergen Catholic graduate Luke Macejka (right) walked on with the North Carolina men's lacrosse team. Here, he is pictured with his father John.

Macejka was stretching at the end of practice when he learned his fate with the five-time national champions.

"I got called up in front of the whole team," Macejka said. "Now I'm thinking I'm going to get scolded or something is going on here. Coach [Joe] Breschi is like, 'we really want to welcome Luke to Carolina lacrosse'. Every single guy ran up and were mosh-pitting on me. It really showed the brotherhood and the family aspect of the team as well there."

Making the cut

Macejka is a defensive midfielder at North Carolina (6-6), which visits Notre Dame and Duke over the next two Saturdays before heading to the ACC tournament. At Bergen Catholic, he started for three years and split time between middie and attack.

To join the UNC lacrosse family, Macejka had to conquer what he described as a battle against himself. There were no other players trying out and no guarantees if and when a roster spot would be available.

Instead, Macejka got a week to train with the team in January, and the coaching staff would choose whether to invite him back for another round. Former Bergen Catholic coach Ric Beardsley helped put the wheels in motion last year by calling Breschi and trading notes with the man he's known for more than 35 years.

"A lot of the time last fall, I was really in the dark," Macejka said. "It was really a hard process for me but I think one of the main things I always did was rely on my faith. I was always praying for an opportunity like this. I knew God had a plan for me. When it came through, I was just really excited and thankful for that."

Bergen Catholic's Luke Macejka plays against Don Bosco in a lacrosse game in Oradell on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Carolina blue-print

It was clear to Macejka that getting a foot in the door was only the first step of a challenging process. This was a program that just brought in the No. 1 recruit in the country and a top-10 freshman class.

So on the eve of winter break, Macejka reached out to Rich Robinson, the director of performance at Lax and Lift in Ho-Ho-Kus.

"I said all right, we'll train for two hours a day and train as hard as we possibly can, leave no stone unturned," Robinson said. "Every day, he showed up and we worked as hard as any lacrosse player in Division I worked."

Macejka followed the routine strictly over four weeks up north, breaking only for Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The 7 a.m. workouts were tailored around plyometrics and having quick feet. Often, the day ended with long sets of shooting and wall ball to polish off the stick skills that helped him score 27 goals as a senior last spring.

Macejka's connection with Robinson dates back to freshman year of high school when the strength coach was an assistant at Bergen Catholic.

"He was always methodical, very quiet and worked very hard," said Robinson, now on staff at Don Bosco. "He listened to everything I said and applied changes that needed to be made and just kept on improving."

That improvement and a 4.0 GPA in the fall semester ultimately put Macejka on the right path. While he is yet to make his on-field debut this year, he has dressed for all home games and traveled on the road.

And after taking the scenic route to Chapel Hill, Macejka can certainly relate to the underdogs and under-recruited.

"If you really want it, keep your mind to it," Macejka said. "At the end of the day, I came here and I almost thought there was no opportunity left. And I think the best thing you can do is just reach out, ask and never be embarrassed by anything. Just make as many connections as possible."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Luke Macejka: Former Bergen Catholic player walks on with UNC lacrosse