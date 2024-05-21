D2 VOLLEYBALL: Delaware Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area advance to Class 3A final

Aidan Papula had 18 assists and nine service points, and top-seeded Delaware Valley stormed to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-13) win over No. 4 Abington Heights in the District 2 Class 3A boys volleyball semifinals on Monday.

The defending champion Warriors (13-3) face No. 2 Wilkes-Barre Area (16-3). The Wolfpack reached the final by defeating third-seeded Hazleton Area 3-1.

The Class 3A championship game is Thursday at 5 p.m. at Scranton High School.

"We definitely could have played a lot better overall," said Papula, who also had six digs. "It was a good win for us. Our first set was really clean. We were confident in this team coming into the season, and we have really built around Chris U'Glay, who is a Division I player."

U'Glay, the 6-foot-7 senior hitter who is going to Merrimack, provided 12 kills, five service points, and four digs. Tommy Parker added six kills and 10 service points for the Warriors, who have won 10 games in a row.

Earlier this season, Delaware Valley beat Wilkes-Barre Area 3-1.

"They are a very talented team that plays with a lot of heart," Papula said. "It is going to come down to our passing. When we serve, pass, and stay in the system, it's good for us and leads to winning the games."

Shawn Theodore had seven kills and had two aces, and Nolan Moore contributed six kills and three aces for Abington Heights (10-7).

Delaware Valley 3, Abington Heights 0

Abington Heights (10-7) 13 18 13

Delaware Valley (13-3) 25 25 25

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Hazleton Area 1

Julio Amigon had 11 service points, six digs, and 29 assists to lead Wilkes-Barre Area into the championship final against Delaware Valley.

Jordany Rodriguez added 11 service points, with six aces, 18 digs, and nine digs. Joaquin Prado had eight service points with six aces, eight digs, and nine kills, while Vincent Garrett had nine service points, six digs, and eight kills.

Hazleton Area (9-5) 12 19 25 13

Wilkes-Barre Area (16-3) 25 25 22 25