D2 VOLLEYBALL: Championship Doubleheader Capsules

CLASS 3A

2-WILKES-BARRE AREA (16-3) vs. 1-DELAWARE VALLEY (13-3)

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Scranton High School.

Advance to states: 1.

How they got here: Wilkes-Barre Area defeated Hazleton Area, 3-1. Delaware Valley beat Abington Heights, 3-0.

What's ahead: The champion advances to the PIAA first round to play the second-place team from District 11 on June 4.

Players to watch:

Wilkes-Barre Area — Julio Amigon; Jordany Rodriguez; Joaquin Prado; Vincent Garrett.

Delaware Valley — Chris U'Glay; Gino Gualandi; Tommy Parker; Aidan Papula; Luke Peerboom; Ritesh Patel.

The buzz: Delaware Valley is the defending District 2 Class 3A champion. ... Wilkes-Barre Area is in its first district final. ... Delaware Valley defeated Wilkes-Barre Area, 3-1, in the Wyoming Valley Conference season. ... Delaware Valley finished undefeated to win a second straight WVC championship. ... Delaware Valley senior Chris U'Glay was a Class 3A all-state selection last season and is committed to NCAA Division I Merrimack. ... Delaware Valley has won eight District 2 Class 3A championships.

- - -

CLASS 2A

2-HOLY REDEEMER (16-2) vs. 1-BLUE RIDGE (18-1)

When: Thursday, 30 minutes after Class 3A final.

Where: Scranton High School.

Advance to states: 2.

How they got here: Holy Redeemer defeated West Scranton, 3-0, and Mountain View, 3-0. Blue Ridge beat Forest City, 3-0, and Dallas, 3-1.

What's ahead: The champion advances to the PIAA first round to play the second-place team from District 12. The runner-up also qualifies for the state playoffs and face the winner of the District 1-11 subregional final. The state playoffs start June 4.

Players to watch:

Holy Redeemer — Joshua Rocha; George Sabatini; Johnathan Rocha; Mike Dubaskas; Yovanney Martinez; Jack Wasiakowski.

Blue Ridge — Connor Cranage; Carson Gallagher; Aiden Glasgow; Nick Laude; Morgan Thomas; Owen Martin.

The buzz: Blue Ridge is the defending two-time District 2 Class 2A champion. ... Holy Redeemer handed Blue Ridge its only loss this season with a 3-2 win in a nonleague game. ... Blue Ridge is 40-2 in the last two seasons. ... Holy Redeemer has won 10 District 2 Class 2A championships since 2011. ... Blue Ridge's Connor Cranage was a Class 2A all-state player last season and The Times-Tribune Player of the Year.