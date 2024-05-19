Advertisement

D2 VOLLEYBALL: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard

joby fawcett, the times-tribune, scranton, pa.
·1 min read

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Mountain View 3, Crestwood 2

Holy Redeemer 3, West Scranton 0

Dallas 3, Berwick 1

Blue Ridge 3, Forest City 0

Tuesday's semifinals

at Blue Ridge High School

3-Mountain View (14-5) vs. 2-Holy Redeemer (15-2), 5 p.m.

4-Dallas (13-5) vs. 1-Blue Ridge (17-1), 30 minutes after end of first game

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners at Scranton High School, 30 minutes after Class 3A final

------------

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Abington Heights 3, Scranton 1

Monday's semifinals

at Delaware Valley High School

3-Hazleton Area (9-4) vs. 2-Wilkes-Barre Area (15-3), 5 p.m.

4-Abington Heights (10-6) vs. 1-Delaware Valley (12-3), 30 minutes after first match

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners at Scranton High School, 5 p.m.