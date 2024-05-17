D2 VOLLEYBALL: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard
DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Mountain View 3, Crestwood 2
Holy Redeemer 3, West Scranton 0
Dallas 3, Berwick 1
Blue Ridge 3, Forest City 0
Tuesday's semifinals
at Blue Ridge High School
3-Mountain View (14-5) vs. 2-Holy Redeemer (15-2), 5 p.m.
4-Dallas (13-5) vs. 1-Blue Ridge (17-1), 30 minutes after end of first game
Final, May 23
Semifinal winners at Scranton High School
------------
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Hazleton Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0
Abington Heights 3, Scranton 1
Monday's semifinals
at Delaware Valley High School
3-Hazleton Area (9-4) vs. 2-Wilkes-Barre Area (15-3), 5 p.m.
4-Abington Heights (10-6) vs. 1-Delaware Valley (12-3), 30 minutes after first match
Final, May 23
Semifinal winners at Scranton High School, 5 p.m.