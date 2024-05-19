D2 TRACK AND FIELD GIRLS NOTES: Valley View's Miller continued postseason run; LTC athletes earn big gold haul

SCRANTON — Competition brought out the best in Valley View’s Emma Miller.

Throughout the season, the senior worked out and battled teammate Mary Zabielski in the javelin. She also kept her eyes on Wallenpaupack’s Erika Badner and Abington Heights’ Madison Zalewski as her main adversaries within the Lackawanna Track Conference and District 2 Class 3A.

She conquered them all and rewrote the Cougars’ school record book for the event.

At the District 2 Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, Miller, who received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy to compete in track and field, struck gold in the Class 3A girls meet.

She launched the javelin a career-best 128 feet, 9 inches to break her school mark for the second time during the postseason at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“I was nervous because of the rain and the wind, but I was just like, I am here competing with all of my friends, and I just wanted to have some fun,” Miller said. “Once I got one out there and qualified for states, I just let loose.”

Pushed by Badner, who finished second with a throw of 124-6 and qualified her for the PIAA Championships, and Zalewski, who finished third with a distance of 121-9, Miller hit her best distance on her second attempt and had two other throws of more than 120 feet.

Miller earned her second gold medal in a week after she also claimed first at the Robert Spagna Championship with a distance of 126-9.

“I didn’t even realize that I threw it that far,” Miller said. “When they announced the distance, I was like, Wow.”

Back from injuries

Scranton Prep’s Peyton Fox and Elk Lake’s Katie McGlynn were more than thrilled to reach the top step of the award’s stand after enduring a year’s worth of adversity.

Fox won a gold medal in the discus at the Robert Spagna Championships in 2022 with a distance of 120-10. Her future looked bright, but a concussion set her back, and she missed her entire sophomore season.

This spring, Fox returned to form. The junior took first place at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational, the Pine Grove Invitational, and the Robert Spagna Championship meet before winning gold at the District 2 Class 3A meet with a season-best distance of 116-3.

“I am so excited to go to states this year after not having the opportunity last year,” Fox said. “I am really looking forward to this. I am feeling really great. I have been working every single day for this, and it is nice to be able to do it.”

McGlynn finally felt healthy after enduring several injuries and earning a coveted gold medal.

The junior hit a distance of 34-6 in the shot put to finish first in Class 2A. In her career, McGlynn finished second at the Lasagna Invitational and the District 2 Class 2A Championships as a sophomore in 2023, and this season she earned silver at the Walter Godek Twilight Invitational, the Lasagna Invitational, and the Spagna Championships.

“I am stoked,” McGlynn said. “I did amazing, and I am so happy with how I threw. After a bunch of injuries, I am so excited. I came back from meniscus surgery as a sophomore, and I broke my foot this year, so it’s great to be here strong.”

Making the grade

Delaware Valley sophomore Emma Simmons made the most of her opportunity to run in the Class 3A meet.

Last week, she had to scratch from the 100-meter hurdles at the Spagna Champonship meet because of a standardized exam, and a long trip delayed her from arriving at the stadium on time for the race. It came as a disappointment after Simmons won a gold medal at the East Stroudsburg South Cavalier Invitational with a time of 15.76 seconds.

After she qualified Monday with the third-best time of 16.18, Simmons took the lead late and won the gold in a personal-best time of 15.67.

“I am so happy,” Simmons said. “I was a little worried because I hadn’t raced in a couple of weeks, and I thought that would put me at a disadvantage. I am glad that I showed up, because I put everything into this and got gold.”

Doubling up

Montrose’s Chloe Diaz and Mountain View’s Carissa Flynn won two gold medals in the two-day meet.

Diaz repeated as champion in the 300 hurdles Monday in Class 2A, then captured gold in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.70 on Tuesday. Her performance continued a dominant senior season, where she won gold medals in the 100 hurdles at the New York/Pennsylvania Invitational, the Godek Twilight Invitational, the Lasagna Invitational, and the Spagna Championship meet.

“I am really happy and really fortunate to get to states once again,” said Diaz, who ran the fastest time in the state for the 100 hurdles with a 14.92 at the Spagna Championship meet.”It wasn’t my best time, but I feel very good about getting back to states.”

Flynn used a similar strategy to add the 1,600 gold to the 3,200 she won

Monday.

A quick burst and move gave her the cushion she needed to finish ahead of Lakeland’s Emily Black and finish with a time of 5:21.72.

“It’s not easy,” Flynn said. “I have always been really close to the state qualifying time but didn’t get it. I knew that this had to be about strategy. The conditions were not ideal with the rain and wind. On the second lap, I knew I had to go because the runners behind me had good kicks, and it worked out.”

Flying high

Dunmore’s Maura Michalczyk and Western Wayne’s Katie Skirpan had a battle in the Class 2A pole vault.

Both athletes passed at the first three heights of the competition. Skirpan entered at 9-0 and made it on her first attempt. Michalczyk passed at 9-6, and Skirpan also passed.

They soared above 10-0, and then things got interesting.

Skirpan cleared 10-6 on her first attempt. Michalczyk missed on her first two attempts and found herself in jeopardy of not clearing a height.

Responding to the pressure, Michalczyk made 10-6, then confidently cleared 11-0 on her first run. Skirpan missed her first two attempts, but then cleared 11-0.

Neither could make 11-6, and Michalczyk won the gold with fewer misses at the lower height of 11-0.

They both qualified for the PIAA Championship meet.

“This is exciting,” Michalczyk, a Bucknell University commit, said. “The conditions were tough. I don’t do very well with the wind. I had a clutch jump at 10-6 to get me in and a really good jump at 11-0, and I am really excited about getting back to Shippensburg.”

Quick hits

Holy Cross senior Eva Carachilo defended her Class 2A title in the triple jump. She hit a mark of 34-10.75 on her fourth attempt to win the gold and finished with five jumps better than 34 feet.

“I am so happy because it is my senior year, but it is bittersweet,” Carachilo said. “I am so excited. The jump felt good. I just ran fast and used my training.”

Honesdale’s Brenna Dahlgren, who won a bronze medal in the 3,200 on Monday behind Abington Heights’ Anna Pucilowski and Dallas’ Madison Hedglin, bounced back on Tuesday in the Class 3A 1,600. She led for three of the four laps and won gold in 5:13.56, with Pucilowski second (5:14.15) and Hedglin third (5:18.77).

“I am so thrilled with my race,” Dahlgren said. “I was coming off a little bit of a low note after Monday. I just wanted to get redemption for myself. I knew that Anna and Madison would be right there with me. I just paced off them, and coming off the third lap, I knew I had to make my move to get the win.”

North Pocono junior Kaitlyn Kravitz won the 200 in 26.12 and qualified for the PIAA meet in the 400 with a time of 58.51 in her sprint battle with Hazleton Area junior Gabriella Bredbenner.

Bredbenner won the 400 (58.25) and finished second in the 200 (26.41).

“It feels surreal because I didn’t get into trials or anything last year,” Kravitz said. “This year, to jump and be a district champion is an unreal experience.”