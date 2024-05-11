D2 TENNIS: Abington Heights and Wyoming Seminary doubles teams gain No. 1 seeds

Teams from Abington Heights and Wyoming Seminary earned the top seeds for the District 2 Doubles Championships that start Monday.

William Arp and Domenic Peters, the No. 2 and No. 3 singles players at Abington Heights, are seeded at No. 1 for the Class 3A tournament that opens at 9 a.m. with first-round matches at Wilkes University.

Both players helped lead the team to an 11th straight District 2 championship last week, and Arp reached the semifinals of the singles tournament.

Wyoming Seminary's Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev, the team's No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, were seeded No. 1 for the Class 2A tournament that opens with matches at Kirby Park.

Hall, a district semifinalist in singles, and Atabayev helped the Blue Knights reach the District 2 Class 2A team final, where they lost to Scranton Prep.

The semifinals and finals are Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

Abington Heights can sweep the district tennis championships if Arp and Peters can strike gold. The Comets are undefeated and play Unionville on Tuesday at Birchwood in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A Team Championships.

The second-doubles team from Abington Heights is also seeded. Brady Comstock and Liam Farrell were seeded third.

Delaware Valley's doubles team of Christian Perunsky and Ty Bates, which played together throughout the regular season, earned the No. 2 seed. They helped the Warriors reach the semifinals of the District 2 Class 3A Team Championships.

Alex Mullen, a district semifinalist, and Alex Corcoran are the fourth-seeded team in Class 3A. They played at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Delaware Valley.

Wilkes-Barre Area's Michael Hamel, a four-time district finalist in singles, and Harold Stella are the fifth-seeded doubles team.

Crestwood's Sean Rossi and Tommy Biscotti, who helped the Comets reach the District 2 Class 3A Team Championship final, are the No. 6 seed.

In Class 2A, Wyoming Area's team of Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage earned the No. 2 seed. Argenio reached the district final, where he lost to Scranton Prep's Ethan Borick.

Ved Dave and Matthew Cohen are seeded third. Dave clinched Scranton Prep the District 2 Class 2A team championship with a victory at No. 3 singles against Wyoming Seminary.

Scranton Prep plays District 11 champion Moravian Academy in the PIAA Class 2A first round on Tuesday.

Dallas' team of Joe Florencio and Nate Linnen seeded fourth; Holy Cross' Alex Harrison and Ray Zhang seeded fifth; Holy Redeemer's Frank Klimovitz and Jacob Ohrin seeded sixth; and all drew first-round byes.

Wyoming Seminary's team of Christopher Ramos and Pablo Otero seeded seventh, and Scranton Prep's David Geyfman and Dylan Tost seeded eighth.

------------

DISTRICT 2 DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 3A

Monday's first round

at Wilkes University, 9 a.m.

Matthew D'Augostine-Alex Smeluk (West Scranton) vs. Jase Mumie-Nathaniel Hanas (Hazleton Area); Josh Fudale - Ronin Zlobik (Berwick) vs. Tanner Osborn - Zhi Lin (Pittston Area); Kyle Orrson-Will Savner (Crestwood) vs. Jack Reilly-Patrick Kolcharno (Valley View); Drew Sphabmixay-Pujan Nepal (West Scranton) vs. Luis Vanegas-Robert Ashford (Wilkes-Barre Area); Logan Burke - Jashua Abarea (Hazleton Area) vs. Eddie Lennox-Jack Perry (Valley View).

Monday's second round

at Wilkes University

1-William Arp-Domenic Peters (Abington Heights) vs. D'Augostine-Smulek/Mumie-Hanas winner; Het Patel-Shivam Patel (Scranton) vs. Gadgidas Reisinger-Ben Zera (Wyoming Valley West); 5-Michael Hamel-Harold Stella (Wilkes-Barre Area) vs. Fudale-Zlobik/Osborn/Lin winner; Orsson-Savner/Reilly-Kolcharno winner vs. 4-Alex Mullen-Alex Corcoran (Delaware Valley); 3-Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell (Abington Heights) vs. Sphabmixay-Nepal/Vanegas-Ashford winner; Tom Bergman-Dominic Huffman (Scranton) vs. 6-Sean Rossi-Tommy Biscotti (Crestwood); Liam Welch-Justin Sieko (Berwick) vs. Cyrus Wairiuko-Sal El-Dabsheh (Wyoming Valley West); Burke.Abarea/E. Lennox-Perry winner vs. 2Christian Perunsky-Ty Bates (Delaware Valley).

Monday's quarterfinals

at Wilkes University

Second-round winners

Wednesday's semifinals and final

at Kirby Park, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Monday's first round

at Kirby Park, 9 a.m.

Evan McHale-Connor Roberts (Dunmore) vs. Liam Burke - Dominic Colavito (Wyoming Area); Adrian Agnello-Weston Nugent (Western Wayne) vs. Jaden White-Alex Martin (Holy Redeemer); Aidan Edwards - Aidan Montross (Tunkkhannock) vs. 8-David Geyfman-Dylan Tost (Scranton Prep); Michael Reiprich - Leo Martinez-Valerio (Honesdale) vs. Jacob Moss - Mason DeStefano (North Pocono); Nate Sissick - Xavier Bleiler (MMI Prep) vs. Alex Morano - Callum deQuevedo (Mid Valley); Lewis Smith - Matthew Christiansen (Honesdale) vs. Artem Smagin-Kevin Basalyga (Dallas); Connor Buchinski-Calvin Supanek (Western Wayne) vs. David Huester - Ryan Boyce (Holy Cross); Corey Kowalski-Joe DiMattio (North Pocono) vs. 7-Christopher Ramos - Pablo Otero (Wyoming Seminary); Reed Floryshak-Blake Warren (MMI) vs. Thomas Bowen-Domenic DeSando (Dunmore); Erald Zyberaj - Miles Siwinski (Mid Valley) vs. Ben Landon-Ryan Negvesky (Tunkhannock).

Monday's second round

at Kirby Park

1-Bill Hall - Ansarali Atabayev (Wyoming Seminary) vs. McHale-Roberts/Burke-Colavito winner; Agnello-Nugent/White-Martin winner vs. Edwards-Montross/Geyfman-Tost winner; 5-Alex Harrison - Ray Zhang (Holy Cross) vs. Reiprich-Martinez-Valerio/Moss-DeStefano winner; Sissick-Bleiler/Morano-de Quevedo winner vs. 4-Jon Florencio-Nate Linnen (Dallas);

3-Ved Dave-Matthew Cohen (Scranton Prep) vs. Smith-Christiansen/Smagin-Basalyga winner; Buchinski-Supanek/Huester-Boyce winner vs. 6-Frank Klimovitz-Jacob Ohrin (Holy Redeemer); Kowalski-DiMattio/Ramos-Otero winner vs. Floryshak-Warren/Bowen-DeSando; Zyberaj-Siwinski/Landon-Negvesky vs. 2-Luca Argenio - Christian Abromovage (Wyoming Area).

Monday's quarterfinals

at Kirby Park

Second round winners

Wednesday's semifinals and final

at Kirby Park, 1 p.m.