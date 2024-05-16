D2 TENNIS: Abington Heights wins gold in Class 3A doubles; Wyoming Seminary team claims Class 2A crown

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights proved during the regular season and the playoffs to have a team stacked with talented and competitive tennis players.

As the District 2 Championship Tournament wound down to its last event, the players’ skill and spirit once again rose to the occasion, and this time they took center stage.

William Arp and Domenic Peters, who excelled as the No. 2 and No. 3 singles players in the lineup, teamed up for doubles and faced their teammates Brady Comstock and Liam Farrell, the Comets’ No. 1 doubles team all season, to decide the Class 3A champion.

The teammates, while they had mutual respect for each other as opponents, were all driven to claim gold medals and punch a ticket to the PIAA Championships on May 24 in Hershey.

Their determination produced long points filled with creative and athletic shots.

In the end, Arp and Peters earned a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on Wednesday at Birchwood Racquet Club. The Comets qualified for the PIAA Championships on May 24 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

“It’s definitely tough because all season we have been cheering for each other and we practice together,” Arp said. “So it is hard in the tight moments when you don’t want to celebrate because you won, knowing it was your teammates who lost.

“We had to put that behind us and forget that they were our teammates for the match.”

Despite having played a lot of tennis in the last two days, the Comets were on top of their games.

On Tuesday, Abington Heights lost 5-0 to Unionville in the first round of the PIAA team tournament at Birchwood. They returned on Wednesday afternoon focused.

Having the benefit of experience as a team, Comstock, a tall 6-foot-4 hard-swinging freshman, and Farrell, a scrappy netminder with quick reactions, built a lead and took the first set.

But Arp, who reached the district semifinals in his freshman year, and Peters, a two-time runner-up in the district doubles tournament in his career, used a combination of power and, at times, finesse to counter the attacks and win points.

Their teamwork shined through in the third set when, after falling behind, they came roaring back for a 6-4 win.

“Being our teammates, they are our brothers, and we love them,” Peters said. “We just had to remain calm and confident. A lot of our errors came from being tense.

“This is awesome. I was in this same spot the last two years and lost. They are two young guys who are great players and will have their shots here.”

Arp and Peters made it a clean sweep of the tennis championships for Abington Heights in Class 3A.

The Comets won the District 2 Class 3A team title, and Praneel Mallaiah, the team’s No. 1 player, won the singles gold.

Class 2A

Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev remained calm and poised, stayed the course, and their patience and execution paid off with gold medals.

Wyoming Seminary’s doubles team, comprised of the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players in the lineup, rallied for a three-set victory over Holy Redeemer’s Frank Klimovitz and Jacob Ohrin, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the title in the District 2 Class 2A Double Championship tournament at Birchwood Racquet Club.

“We just tried to slow down and break their pace,” Atabayev said. “I said to Billy that we needed to create our own pace and force them to adapt to that. We needed to slow down a bit; just take our time on the serve and let them get into the game.”

Wyoming Seminary’s team qualified for the PIAA Championships on May 24 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

For Hall, who reached the Class 2A semifinals in the singles tournament, he clutched his gold medal.

“This is very exciting,” Hall said. “I wasn’t able to get to where I wanted to in singles. It is very good that I could play at the high level that I know I can here in doubles. We started off very nervous, and after that first set, we really concentrated a lot more, and we shook off the nerves.”

Holy Redeemer’s team made the semifinals as the No. 6 seed. Klimovitz and Ohrin played well on the first day and powered past Wyoming Area’s second-seeded team of Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage, 6-3, 6-3.

Klimovitz and Ohrin carried that momentum into the championship final and built a 5-0 lead before taking the first set, 6-2.

From there, however, Wyoming Seminary’s team settled in, and their return game and serves became much sharper on the way to fighting off the Royals, 6-3, 6-3 in the final two sets.

“This is great,” Atabayev said. “I like to look back on the journey, because the journey is more interesting than the end. We worked to get here, and this is amazing.”

Wyoming Seminary’s team posted a straight-sets win over Dallas’ Jon Florencio and Nate Linnen, the No. 4 seed, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinal.

PIAA Tennis

Abington Heights ended its team season against Unionville, the third-place team from District 1, 5-0, in the PIAA Class 3A first round.

Matt Miller defeated Mallaiah, 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Ou beat Arp, 6-0, 7-6 (4); and Andy Ye beat Peters, 6-2, 6-3. In doubles, Tucker Carroll and Luke Tierney defeated Comstock and Farrell, 6-2, 6-2, and Elijah Yoon and Brendan Yu beat Michael Klamp and Dakota Kilonsky, 6-0, 6-0.

The Comets finished with a record of 14-1.

Scranton Prep also lost in the Class 2A first round. District 11 champion Moravian Academy beat the Cavaliers 3-2.

Max Abia defeated Ved Dave at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0; and Moravian Academy swept the doubles matches with Eric Sanchez-Josa and Harry Vick beating Matt Cohen and Dylan Tost, 6-4, 6-3; and Hunter Zicherman and Jackson Reid beating David Geyfman and Jackson Keating, 6-1, 6-0.

District 2 Class 2A champion Ethan Borick defeated Ford Koch, 6-1, 6-0, and Akhilesh Velaga beat Aveer Chadha, 6-2, 6-3, to lead the Cavaliers (14-2).