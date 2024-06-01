D2 SOFTBALL: Piragas, big early lead, push Lady Devils to states

SCRANTON — They were the first words coach Pat Revello yelled as the Old Forge softball team headed back to its dugout after the District 2-3 Class 1A subregional final finally concluded late Thursday afternoon. And, they were the first ones the team chanted outside the dugout at Marywood University once they gathered to celebrate.

“Four more wins,” they screamed.

They had plenty of time to rest their vocal chords, not to mention consider the path.

The Lady Devils scored twice to cap a huge first inning, then plated five more runs in the second inning to plow their way to an impressive 15-0 win over Halifax in the completion of the subregional championship postponed by Tuesday's downpours.

With the win finally in hand, the Lady Devils advance to the PIAA Class 1A tournament, where they'll face District 4 champion Bucktail on Monday at a site to be determined. That could be the first of what Old Forge hopes will be the four wins it needs to garner a state title.

They came into the resumption knowing that, to get that chance, they simply had to play clean softball, having already staked themselves to a 7-0 lead Tuesday. Thanks to leadoff hitter Talia Piragas' three-hit effort, a patient performance from the rest of the lineup and the dominant pitching of righthander Karen Sickle, Old Forge never faced a serious challenge from the Wildcats even Thursday.

"Definitely getting ourselves a 7-0 lead helped us to relax, see more pitches and have that insurance, feeling more calm in the field," Piragas said. "Usually when we see slower pitching, we get very anxious, we're swinging at balls and getting soft contact. But I think we definitely were able to sit back, wait for our pitches and hit them hard today."

With Piragas leading the way, there were plenty of plays to make offensively.

The senior catcher's leadoff double Tuesday set the tone for the 7-0 lead against a Halifax team that shied away from the strike zone for most of the game. She had the game's first hit, then the second, a hard line drive single to right that brought home two runs just before the rain started to fall.

Two more wild pitches brought home the two runners that were on base from Tuesday when the game resumed, and after another pair of walks — Wildcats pitchers issued 10 of them — a single by Danica Pritchyk and hard double to right by Ariana Davitt brought home two more runs.

Piragas continued the inning with a hard single off shortstop Brooke Barcavage, then started the bottom of the fourth with a hard one-hop single through the left side. The game ended two batters later, when she hustled around the bases from first to score on Meghan Marianelli's double to right-center.

"Talia has been setting the tone for us for four years now," coach Revello said. "She's just a pure hitter. She knows what to do in these situations. Any pitcher, fast or slow, movement, anything, Talia is all over it."

Sickle continued her strong start from Tuesday to salt away the win for the Lady Devils in the circle. She didn't allow a hit during the resumption of the game, striking out seven of the 11 Halifax batters she faced.