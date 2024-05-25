D2 SOFTBALL: Old Forge captures fifth straight title

Karen Sickle pitched a five-inning three-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks and added a double and a run at the plate to lead Old Forge to a 10-0 victory over Mountain View to capture the District 2 Class 1A softball title Friday afternoon.

The championship is the Lady Devils’ fifth straight and their 11th overall.

Old Forge led, 1-0, after three innings before scoring four runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth to end it.

Ava Arnold had two hits and two RBIs, Meaghan Marianelli had two hits, one RBI and one run and Lilianna Lenceski and Ariana Davitt each had a hit and two runs.

Paige Barnes, Keeley Flynn and Mimi Sedlak each had a hit for Mountain View.

The Lady Devils, the No. 1 seed in District 2, will face the No. 1 seed in District 3 Halifax, an 11-4 winner over No. 2 Greenwood, for the subregional title Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Marywood University.

Old Forge 10, Mountain View 0

Mountain View 000 00 — 0

Old Forge 001 45 — 10

WP: Karen Sickle 5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Paige Barnes 4⅓IP, 7H, 10R, 9ER, 10BB, 6SO

2B: Karen Sickle (OF).

Records: OF 17-5; MTV 6-13