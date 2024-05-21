D2 SOFTBALL: Abington Heights slips past Crestwood in opener

Lauren Stalica struck out nine batters as No. 3 Abington Heights got past No. 6 Crestwood, 3-0, in a District 2-4 subregional Class 5A softball quarterfinal Monday.

Stalica also recorded a double, while Adrianna Condrad had a hit and an RBI for Abington Heights (16-5).

Jorja Snyder led Crestwood (6-15) with two hits.

Abington Heights travels to No. 2 Wallenpaupack in Wednesday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

Crestwood 000 000 0 — 0

Abington Heights 030 000 x — 3

WP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 9SO

LP: Brooke Lenahan 6IP, 5H, 3R, 3ER, 4BB, 1SO

2B: Lauren Stalica (AH).

Wallenpaupack 15, Scranton 0

At Wallenpaupack, the hosts scored 10 first-inning runs to overwhelm Scranton in three innings in a District 2-4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal.

Gabby Hieber, Emily Sterner, Karleigh Weist and Allie Sterner each had two hits for the Lady Buckhorns (16-3) and Hunter Myers added a home run.

Hope Polishan and Maddie Amorine logged the lone hits for Scranton (0-21).

Scranton 000 — 0

Wallenpaupack (10)41 — 15

WP: Clara Babyak 1IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 0SO

LP: Chrissy Jacklinski 2 2/3IP, 12H, 15R, 5ER, 4BB, 0SO

2B: Wren Frederick (WAL), Emily Sterner (WAL), Karleigh Weist (WAL), Gabby Hieber (WAL).

HR: Hunter Myers (WAL).

Holy Cross 13, Lakeland 2

At Holy Cross, No. 2 Holy Cross scored nine runs in the first inning and defeated No. 7 Lakeland in a District 2 Class 2A softball quarterfinal.

Jules Galella, who had three hits, had a two-run double to close out the game.

Alison Ross also had three hits for the Lady Crusaders (14-6).

Olivia Lach recorded the hit for Lakeland (3-16).

Holy Cross will host No. 3 Dunmore in Wednesday’s semifinals at 4:30 p.m.

Lakeland 002 00 — 2

Holy Cross 901 3x — 13

WP: Mia Scalese 5IP, 1H, 2R, 0ER, 0BB, 3SO

LP: Olivia Lach 4IP, 16H, 13R, 5ER, 3BB, 0SO

2B: Jules Galella (HC) 2.

Dunmore 8, Montrose 2

At Dunmore, Rachel Walsh struck out 12 batters and the host Lady Bucks defeated Montrose in a District 2 softball Class 2A quarterfinal.

Emily McGowan led No. 3 Dunmore (12-8) with three hits, while Molly Gatto added a pair of hits.

For No. 6 Montrose (10-9), Ally Legg and Hannah Fearnley each had a hit and a run.

Montrose 000 010 1 — 2

Dunmore 201 023 x — 8

WP: Rachel Walsh 7IP, 5H, 2R, 1ER, 2BB, 12SO

LP: Allison Jennings 6IP, 9H, 8R, 7ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Emily McGowan (DUN).

HR: Tristan Canavan (DUN).

Blue Ridge 5, Lackawanna Trail 1

At Blue Ridge, Abby Laude struck out eight batters of two-hit pitching, as the fourth-seeded Raiders defeated No. 5 Lackawanna Trail in a District 2 Class 2A softball quarterfinal.

Laude also helped herself with a a double and an RBI.

Payton Laytos led Lackawanna Trail (9-8) with a double and an RBI.

Blue Ridge (10-7) will travel to face top-seeded Elk Lake in the semifinals Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Lackawanna Trail 000 100 0 — 1

Blue Ridge 401 000 x — 5

WP: Abigail Laude 7IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Madison Pietrzak 6IP, 4H, 5R, 1ER, 0BB, 3SO

2B: Abigail Laude (BR), Payton Laytos (LT).

Valley West 8, Delaware Valley 0

Abigail Yenelevitch tossed a two-hitter and drove in four runs to lead Wyoming Valley West to an 8-0 win over Delaware Valley in the Districts 2-4 Class 6A subregional quarterfinals.

The Spartans had 11 hits, led by Yenelevitch and Maddie Austra, who each went 3 for 4. Austra also drove in two runs. Isabella Seip and Maddie Ostroski each went 2 for 3 with Ostroski scoring three times. Kyla Hand added a triple in the win.

Shannon Eby and Emily Sullivan had the hits for Delaware Valley (5-16).

Valley West (5-10 ) travels to No. 1 seed Hazleton Area on Wednesday. in the semifinals

Hazleton swept Valley West in the regular season, but both games were one-run contests.

Delaware Valley 000 000 0 — 0

Valley West 000 134 x — 8

WP: Abigail Yenalevitch 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 6BB, 4SO

LP: Lauren Donnelly 5.20000IP, 10H, 8R, 8ER, 4BB, 6SO

2B: Madison Austra (WVW).

3B: Kyla Hand (WVW) 1.