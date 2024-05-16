D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep advances to semifinal showdown with defending champion Crestwood

Alexa Kleinberger scored four goals and had two assists as Scranton Prep got off to a good start in the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse playoffs with a 13-6 win over Wyoming Area on Wednesday.

"I just think that the first half we started off a little tense with it being the first playoff game," Kleinberger said. "It took us some time to find our groove and settle down.

"I thought the second half showed the level of lacrosse that we can play."

Claire McGrath also scored four goals, and McKenna Toolan and Grace Kotchick each scored two for the Classics, who advance to play at top-seeded Crestwood (16-3) in the semifinals Monday at 5 p.m. Crestwood, the defending three-time champion, defeated Tunkhannock, 19-1, on Tuesday.

It is a rematch of a regular-season game Crestwood won, 12-7, that stopped Scranton Prep's 10-game winning streak to start the season.

"The biggest thing for us is teamwork," Kleinberger said. "We have to play our game the way that we have all season and continue to work hard."

Lyla Rehill and Jules Gonzales each scored three goals for Wyoming Area.

Scranton Prep 13, Wyoming Area 6

TUN Goals: Lyla Rehill 3, Jules Gonzales 3. Assists: Ava Menditto 1. Saves: Erica Gilligan 7.

SP Goals: Alexa Kleinberger 4, Claire McGrath 4, McKenna Toolan 2, Grace Kotchick 2, Caroline Haggerty 1. Assists: Kleinberger 2, Toolan 2, C. Haggerty 2, Brynn Tierney 1. Saves: Jayna McIntyre 8.

Records: SP 14-4, WA 10-5-1.

Abington Heights 12, Dallas 7

Kiera Crowell and Sadie Gilbert each scored four goals and had an assist as the third-seeded Lady Comets advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Abington Heights plays at No. 2 Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals on Monday at 5 p.m.

Ireland Walsh scored three goals and had two assists to lead Dallas.

DAL Goals: Ireland Walsh 3, Emerson Rivera 2, Amber Zimmerman 1, Sarah Snowden 1. Assists: Ireland Walsh 2, Braylee Walsh 1. Saves: Taylor Pickett 7.

AH Goals: Kiera Crowell 4, Sadie Gilbert 4, Gigi Butala 1, Brielle Crowell 1, Allie Rothenberger 1, Caly Yankow 1. Assists: Bella DeRiggi 3, Sadie Gilbert 1, Allie Rothenberger 1, Kiera Crowell 1, Caly Yankow 1. Saves: Sophia Santasiero 7.

Records: AH 14-3, DAL 9-7.

Wyoming Seminary 18, North Pocono 8

Ellie Kersey scored seven goals and had two assists to lead Wyoming Seminary to a quarterfinal win.

Violet Coats, Kylie Romanchick and Sienna Popple each scored three goals for the second-seeded Blue Knights.

Abington Heights defeated Wyoming Seminary, 11-7, in the regular season.

Amaya Monacelli led North Pocono with four goals and two assists. She finished her junior year with 99 goals and 22 assists.

NP Goals: Amaya Monacelli 4, Wright 2, Smith 1, Evans 1. Assists: Monacelli 2. Saves: Abby Lenchitsky 13.

SEM Goals: Ellie Kersey 7, Violet Coats 3, Kylie Romanchick 3, Sienna Popple 3, Abby Williams 2. Assists: Popple 4, Romanchick 2, Kersey 2, Coats 1. Saves: Celeste Perry 7, Eva Blaum 3, Nadia Curtis 1.

Records: SEM 15-2, NP 9-10.