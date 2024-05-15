D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: A capsule look at the playoffs

DISTRICT 2

CLASS 2A

Dates: Quarterfinals on Wednesday; Semifinals on May 20; Final on May 23.

Advance to states: 1.

Defending champion: Crestwood.

Top seeds: 1-Crestwood (15-3); 2-Wyoming Seminary (14-2); 3-Abington Heights (13-3); 4-Scranton Prep (13-4).

Players to watch: Giavanna Caporuscio (CRE); Hannah Ziegler (CRE); Jackie Gallagher (CRE); Morgan Koons, goalie (CRE); Ellie Kersey (SEM); Sienna Popple (SEM); Kylie Romanchick (SEM); Allie Rothenberger (AH); Bella DeRiggi (AH); Caly Yankow (AH); Alexa Kleinberger (SP); Claire McGrath (SP); Jayna McIntyre, goalie (SP); Amaya Monaceli (NP).

Difference maker: Caly Yankow. The Abington Heights senior battled an injury for the better part of the season. She earned The Times-Tribune Player of the Year honor last year and his an explosive offensive player when healthy.

Favorite: Crestwood. The Comets have won three straight District 2 Class 2A championships and finished undefeated in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Sleeper team: Scranton Prep. The Classics won their first 10 games of the season and have the offensive firepower to come away with a championship.

Bottom line: Crestwood has talent and the determination to keep the championship streak alive, but will receive challenges along the way. Abington Heights reached the final last season and took the reigning champions to two overtimes in the regular season. Wyoming Seminary also gave Crestwood a scare in the regular-season finale and Scranton Prep stayed with the Comets, as well. Girls lacrosse is really booming right now and expectations are for a very competitive playoffs.

------------

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Dates: Semifinals on May 16 in District 2 and May 20 in District 11; Final on May 22 in District 11 at Lehigh University and May 21 in District 2 at Delaware Valley; Final on May 24 at District 2 site.

Advance to states: 1.

Defending champion: Easton.

Top seeds: District 11 — 1-Pleasant Valley (19-0); 2-Easton (13-3-1); 3-Emmaus (13-6). District 2 — Delaware Valley (8-8-1).

Players to watch: Devon Bush (Pleasant Valley); Rylee Rath (Pleasant Valley); Joselyn Morgan (Easton); Tyler Long (Easton); Jordyn Poll (Emmaus); Bri McClain (Emmaus); Ava Kraszewski (Delaware Valley); Carrigan McCormack (Delaware Valley).

Difference maker: Ava Kraszewski. The junior scored 90 points in the regular season and has 194 in her career.

Favorite: Pleasant Valley. This team is the overwhelming favorite in the subregional after dominating in District 11. Delaware Valley is favored to win the District 2 title.

Bottom line: Pleasant Valley is undefeated and has 306 goals this season against quality opponent in District 11. Delaware Valley defeated Wilkes-Barre Area and Hazleton Area by a combined 34-12 in the Wyoming Valley Conference season