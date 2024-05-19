D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: Abington Heights will battle Wyoming Seminary; Scranton Prep takes on the champion

Abington Heights is on the cusp of reaching its ultimate goal.

To achieve it, the third-seeded Lady Comets must go through a familiar foe, one they have been creating a rivalry with since the program started in 2016.

On Monday, Abington Heights (14-3) plays at No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (15-2) in the District 2 Class 2A girls lacrosse semifinals at 5 p.m. The winner plays either fourth-seeded Scranton Prep (14-4) or top-seeded and three-time defending champion Crestwood (16-3) from the other semifinal, which is also at 5 p.m.

The final is Thursday at the home field of the highest remaining seed.

“We are all super excited,” Abington Heights’ Allie Rothenberger said. “Sem is a very good team, and I think both of us have gotten a little better throughout the season.

“The goal for us is to play our game and set the tempo. We both have skilled teams. We know what we need to do.”

Wyoming Seminary won the first four games in the series against the Lady Comets. Abington Heights has won four straight against the Blue Knights, including an exciting 10-9 win in last season’s district semifinal that catapulted it to the first championship game in program history.

Bella DeRiggi scored with 41.9 seconds left for the game-winner.

In this year’s Wyoming Valley Conference matchup, Abington Heights won 11-7. Rothenberger scored four goals and had an assist for the Lady Comets.

Kyle Romanchick and Ellie Kersey each scored twice for Wyoming Seminary.

This season, Rothenberger emerged as a difference-maker for the Lady Comets. She scored 51 goals and 31 assists, had 83 draw controls, and caused 58 turnovers.

Abington Heights reached the semifinals with a 12-7 win over Dallas in the quarterfinals. Kiera Crowell and Sadie Gilbert each had four goals and an assist.

“The first quarter was a little sloppy, but once that ended and Coach Becky (Davis) gave us a good pep talk, we got things together,” Rothenberger said. “We had to keep pushing and couldn’t let them come back.”

This season, Kersey, a freshman, leads Wyoming Seminary with 68 goals, 25 assists, and 130 draw controls. Sienna Popple has 39 goals and 26 assists, and Romanchick has 32 goals.

In a semifinal win over North Pocono, Kersey had seven goals and two assists.

“We learned a lot about them by playing them already,” Rothenberger said. “They are very talented and good on the draw controls. We went over some things we think we can do, and we want to play well.”

The other semifinal is also a rematch from a tight game in the WVC schedule.

Crestwood defeated the Classics, 12-7. Jackie Gallagher scored five goals, and Gia Caporuscio, who suffered an injury in a regular-season finale win over Wyoming Seminary, had four. Alexa Kleinberger and McKenna Toolan each scored two goals for Scranton Prep.

Class 3A

Second-seeded Hazleton Area (4-12) plays at No. 1 Delaware Valley (8-8-1) in the District 2 Class 3A final at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winner advances to play the winner of the District 11 championship final.

Delaware Valley defeated Hazleton Area, 17-9, in the regular season.

Ava Kraszewski scored nine goals, Maya Jean-Francois and Carrigan McCormack each had three in the win for the Lady Warriors.

Kraszewski has 90 goals this season, and McCormack has 33 goals and 13 assists. Goalie Jaida Palacios has 130 saves.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS CLASS 2A Quarterfinals

Crestwood 19, Tunkhannock 1

Scranton Prep 13, Wyoming Area 6

Abington Heights 12, Dallas 7

Wyoming Seminary 18, North Pocono 8

Monday’s semifinals

4-Scranton Prep (14-4) at 1-Crestwood (16-3), 5 p.m.

3-Abington Heights (14-3) at 2-Wyoming Seminary (15-2), 5 p.m.

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners

CLASS 3A Semifinal

Hazleton Area 19, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Tuesday’s final

2-Hazleton Area (4-12) at 1-Delaware Valley (8-8-1), 4 p.m.