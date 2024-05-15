D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: Abington Heights, Scranton Prep contenders in Class 2A

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep will take their best shots at dethroning mighty Crestwood in the District 2 girls lacrosse postseason.

Both teams battled the reigning three-time Class 2A champions but ultimately couldn’t earn a win.

Still with a lot of firepower, Crestwood (15–3) is the No. 1 seed, but the gap between the Comets and the field has narrowed. The quarterfinals start on Wednesday.

During the regular season, Abington Heights (13-3), which is the third seed and hosts No. 6 Dallas (9-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m., gave Crestwood its closest game in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Crestwood’s Giavanna Caporuscio and Hannah Ziegler each scored three goals in a 9-8 win over Abington Heights in two overtimes. Jackie Gallagher added two goals, and Morgan Koons had seven saves for the Comets.

Abington Heights played without injured star Caly Yankow, but Allie Rothenberger had got four goals and two assists, and Bella DeRiggi had three goals and an assist against Crestwood.

But before Abington Heights can even think down the road, it faces a Dallas team that averaged 15 goals per game in its last six after an 18-6 loss to Crestwood.

No. 2 Wyoming Seminary (14-2) is in the same half of the District 2 Class 2A bracket as Abington Heights. The Blue Knights host No. 7 North Pocono (9-9) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the regular season, Wyoming Seminary defeated North Pocono, 16-3, but that came on April 18. Ellie Kersey scored eight goals, and Sienna Popple and Violet Coates each scored three in the win for Wyoming Seminary.

Amaya Monacelli, North Pocono’s dominant offensive player, leads the Lady Trojans, who snapped a four-game losing streak with the first win over Dallas in program history in the regular-season finale.

Scranton Prep (13-4) earned the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 5 Wyoming Area at 5 p.m. in a quarterfinal game. The Classics finished the regular season 3-4 in their last seven games but lost to teams with a combined record of 56-10-1.

In the first matchup against Wyoming Area (10-4-1), the Classics won 11-7. Claire McGrath led Scranton Prep with four goals and an assist, while Alexa Kleinberger had three goals and two assists, and goalie Jayna McIntyre had eight saves.

The winner of the Wyoming Area-Scranton Prep game faces the winner of the No. 8 Tunkhannock (7-8) at Crestwood quarterfinal game, which is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Crestwood finished undefeated in the Wyoming Valley Conference, which included a 15-4 win over Tunkhannock.

The semifinals are May 20, and the final is May 23.

Class 3A

Teams in Class 3A compete in the District 2-11 subregional tournament.

On Thursday, third-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area (0-15) plays at No. 2 Hazleton Area (3-12) at 4:30 p.m. in the District 2 semifinal.

The winner advances to face top-seeded Delaware Valley (8-8-1) on May 21 in the championship final.

Ava Kraszewski leads Delaware Valley with 90 goals and Carrigan McCormack has 33 goals and 13 assists.

District 11 holds its own tournament. No. 5 Bethlehem Freedom (11-5) plays at No. 4 Nazareth (12-5) to start that postseason. The winner advances to play No. 1 Pleasant Valley (18-0) on May 20 at Northampton at 7 p.m.

No. 3 Emmaus (12-6) plays No. 2 Easton (13-2-1) in the other District 11 semifinal in the first game of a doubleheader at Northampton at 5 p.m.

The District 11 championship final is May 22.

The winner of the District 11 final and the winner of the District 2 title play on May 24 at a District 2 site.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

8-Tunkhannock (7-8) at 1-Crestwood (15-3), 5:30 p.m.

5-Wyoming Area (10-4-1) at 4-Scranton Prep (13-4), 5 p.m.

6-Dallas (9-6) at 3-Abington Heights (13-3), 6 p.m.

7-North Pocono (9-9) at 2-Wyoming Seminary (14-2), 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, May 20

Quarterfinal winners

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners

CLASS 3A

Thursday’s semifinal

3-Wilkes-Barre Area (0-15) at 2-Hazleton Area (3-12), 4:30 p.m.

Final, May 21

WBA/HAZ winner at 1-Delaware Valley (8-8-1), 4 p.m.