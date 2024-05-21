Advertisement

D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard

joby fawcett, the times-tribune, scranton, pa.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Crestwood 19, Tunkhannock 1

Scranton Prep 13, Wyoming Area 6

Abington Heights 12, Dallas 7

Wyoming Seminary 18, North Pocono 8

Monday's semifinals

Crestwood 14, Scranton Prep 7

Abington Heights 11, Wyoming Seminary 7

Thursday's final

3-Abington Heights (15-3) at 1-Crestwood (17-3), 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinal

Hazleton Area 19, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Tuesday's final

2-Hazleton Area (4-12) at 1-Delaware Valley (8-8-1), 4 p.m.