D2 GIRLS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard
DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Crestwood 19, Tunkhannock 1
Scranton Prep 13, Wyoming Area 6
Abington Heights 12, Dallas 7
Wyoming Seminary 18, North Pocono 8
Monday's semifinals
Crestwood 14, Scranton Prep 7
Abington Heights 11, Wyoming Seminary 7
Thursday's final
3-Abington Heights (15-3) at 1-Crestwood (17-3), 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinal
Hazleton Area 19, Wilkes-Barre Area 3
Tuesday's final
2-Hazleton Area (4-12) at 1-Delaware Valley (8-8-1), 4 p.m.