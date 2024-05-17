D2 BOYS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep opens postseason with dominant win; Abington Heights advances

Mackey Lynett scored four goals and Brady Holmes scored three goals and had five assists to lead top-seeded Scranton Prep to a 16-4 win over Tunkhannock Area in the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinals Thursday.

The Cavaliers advanced to Monday's semifinal to play Wyoming Seminary, the No. 4 seed, at 5 p.m. The Blue Knights, who are the defending champion, defeated Dallas, 24-12, in the quarterfinals as Matt Swartz scored nine goals.

Quinn Lynett had two goals and two assists, and Will McPartland added two goals for Scranton Prep.

In the regular-season matchup, Scranton Prep defeated the Blue Knights, 18-16.

Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4

TUN Goals: Austin Werkheiser, Zack Latwinski, Owen Berkhimer 1, Kaden Youells 1. Assists: Berkhimer. Saves: Brian French 21.

SP Goals: Mackey Lynett 4, Brady Holmes 3, Will McPartland 2, Quinn Lynett 2, Chris Ramey 2, Finn Kane 1, Brady Mullin 1, Grady Toolan 1. Assists: Holmes 5, Q. Lynett 2, Liam Barrett 1, Toolan 1, Ramey 1, Braedon McPartland 1. Saves: Aiden Jordan 7.

Records: SP 16-2, TUN 4-10.

Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4

Rodman Azar scored four goals as the third-seeded Comets reached the semifinals with a win. They play at No. 2 Crestwood on Monday at 7 p.m.

Gavin Lindsay and Evan Davis each scored three goals, and Logan Fedor had two goals and three assists for Abington Heights, which scored five goals in the first and second quarters to seize a 10-4 lead.

Crestwood advanced with a 17-4 win over Wyoming Area in the quarterfinals. Ashton Amend scored four goals and had two assists for the Comets.

During the regular season, Crestwood defeated the Comets, 10-6.

AH Goals: Rodman Azar 4, Evan Davis 3, Gavin Lindsay 3, Logan Fedor 2, Gavin Anders 1, Austin Boersma 1, Assists: Fedor 3, Anders 1, Wyatt Carper 1, Colin Price 1. Saves: Colton Naholnik 13.

NP Goals: Riley Moore 2, Jake Laboranti 1, Zach Evans 1. Assists: Morre 2, Evans 2, Laboranti 1. Saves: Thomas McDonald 10.

Records: AH 14-5, NP 8-10.

------------

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4

Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12

Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4

Monday's semifinals

4-Wyoming Seminary (12-6) at 1-Scranton Prep (16-2)

3-Abington Heights (14-5) at 2-Crestwood (15-4)

Final, May 23

Semifinals winners

------------

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Friday’s quarterfinals

6-Nazareth (12-6) vs. 3-Easton (13-4), 5 p.m.

5-Freedom (12-4) vs. 4-Parkland (13-5), 5 p.m.

Semifinals, May 21

at Northampton High School

Nazareth/Easton winner vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.

Freedom/Parkland vs. 1-Emmaus (17-1), 7 p.m.

Final, May 23

at Lehigh University

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.