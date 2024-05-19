D2 BOYS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep, Abington Heights and Delaware Valley ready for semifinal showdowns

Starting in pregame, through the opening faceoff, and through every minute of the game, the intensity between Scranton Prep and Wyoming Seminary was at a fever pitch.

The two fierce rivals fought and battled, neither willing to surrender.

In the end, Scranton Prep came away with an 18-16 win in a boys lacrosse showdown that set off a wild celebration at Loyola Field. The Cavaliers avenged a 14-8 loss to Wyoming Seminary in last season’s District 2 Class 2A final, which was the first win in the series since 2019.

Round two is an elimination game.

Scranton Prep (16-2) carried the momentum of the victory to an undefeated run to the Wyoming Valley Conference championship. It also earned the No. 1 seed and a home game in the semifinals against the Blue Knights (12-6), where the two power programs meet again in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals Monday at 5 p.m.

Third-seeded Abington Heights (14-5) play at No. 2 Crestwood (15-4) in the other semifinal Monday at 7 p.m.

The winners advance to play in the championship game Thursday. The two finalists qualify for the PIAA playoffs.

“The whole team is excited about the rematch,” Scranton Prep goalie Aiden Jordan said. “We have to bring the intensity. Winning that game was one of the best feelings that we had this season. You know, we hadn’t beaten them in a while, and they are our rivals.

“It was an electric game through and through.”

Both teams bring in high-powered offenses, as indicated by the 34 goals scored in the first meeting.

Brady Holmes has scored 54 goals and has 21 assists to lead Scranton Prep’s attack. Mackey Lynett scored four goals in a quarterfinal win over Tunkhannock and has 41 goals this season. Finn Kane has 31 goals and 10 assists, while Quinn Lynett has 26 goals and 26 assists.

Jordan, who faced 261 shots on goal this season, has 158 saves. He had timely stops to extinguish two late rally attempts among his 14 saves against Wyoming Seminary in the first meeting.

He knows the high level of skill he is facing in the rematch.

Jack Herron, a Christopher Newport commit, has 105 goals and 61 assists this season to lead Wyoming Seminary. He is the top goal scorer in Pennsylvania history with 372 goals and 233 assists, for 605 points in his career.

Dan Fisher has 48 goals, and Matt Swartz, a junior committed to Cornell, has 40 goals, including nine in a 24-12 win over Dallas in the quarterfinals.

“They have a very strong offense,” Jordan said. “Jack Herron and Maty Swartz are both really good offensive players.”

Scranton Prep recovered from back-to-back nonleague losses to end the season with a win in the semifinals over Tunkhannock.

The Cavaliers lost in overtime to Seton Catholic Central and fell to New York powerhouse McQuaid Jesuit.

“Those were two good games for the team,” Jordan said. “We wanted better competition to prepare for the playoffs. We got better as a team, saw our weaknesses, and worked on those things in practice. Now we are back into a winning groove.”

Abington Heights and Crestwood played a tight game in the WVC regular season.

Crestwood earned a 10-6 win as Ashton Amend scored three goals and had two assists. Gavin Lindsay had two goals for Abington Heights.

Gavin Anders leads Abington Heights with 67 goals and 20 assists. Evan Davis has 35 goals, and freshman Rodman Azar has 27 goals, which includes the four he had in a 14-4 win over North Pocono in the district quarterfinals.

Class 3A

Delaware Valley, the No. 2 seed in the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional playoffs, faces third-seeded Easton on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the first game of a doubleheader at Northampton High School.

Easton advanced with a 17-6 win over Nazareth on Thursday night.

Top-seeded Emmaus plays No. 4 Parkland, an 18-16 winner over Bethlehem Freedom in the quarterfinals, in the second game of the doubleheader.

Peyton LaRocco has 67 goals and 41 assists, Bryson Mackey has 38 goals, and Nick Rabolli has 33 goals and 29 assists to lead Delaware Valley, which also has a win over Nazareth this season.

Shae Linegar has 59 goals and 35 assists, Sean McPeek has 42 goals and 39 assists, and Cael DiSora has 40 goals and 17 assists for the high-powered offense of the Red Rovers.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS CLASS 2A Quarterfinals

Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4

Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12

Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4

Monday’s semifinals

4-Wyoming Seminary (12-6) at 1-Scranton Prep (16-2), 5 p.m.

3-Abington Heights (14-5) at 2-Crestwood (15-4), 7 p.m.

Final, May 23

Semifinals winners

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL CLASS 3A Friday’s quarterfinals

Easton 17, Nazareth 6

Parkland 18, Freedom 16

Semifinals, May 21

at Northampton High School

3-Easton (16-4) vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.

4-Parkland (14-6) vs. 1-Emmaus (18-2), 7 p.m.

Final, May 23

at Lehigh University

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.