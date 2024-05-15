D2 BOYS LACROSSE: Scranton Prep to challenge for Class 2A title against talented field of teams

Scranton Prep responded each time it faced a challenge that set it back a year ago and now seeks to take the next step in its program’s development.

With their high-scoring offense and tenacious defense, the Cavaliers avenged four of their five losses, finished undefeated in the Wyoming Valley Conference, and are charged up for the highly competitive District 2 Class 2A playoffs that start on Thursday with quarterfinal matches.

Scranton Prep (15-2) is the No. 1 seed and opens with a game against No. 8 Tunkhannock (4-9) at the Loyola Complex at 5 p.m.

The Cavaliers started their redemption tour with an 18-16 win over defending District 2 Class 2A champion Wyoming Seminary, which beat them twice in 2023. They added a 6-5 win in overtime against Crestwood and secured the WVC championship with an 11-8 win over Delaware Valley.

Brady Holmes, a junior, scored 49 goals and had 16 assists to lead the Cavaliers with 65 points. Sophomore Mackey Lynett had 37 goals and nine assists, and Finn Kane had 30 goals and 10 assists. Goalie Aiden Jordan had 136 saves and a .609 save percentage with 87 goals against.

Scranton Prep scored 244 goals this season, which includes a combined 16 in its last two nonleague losses against Seton Catholic Central, New York, and McQuaid Jesuit, New York.

Owen Berkhimer and Colby Dancheck lead Tunkhannock with 15 goals each.

Mackey Lynett scored four goals and Holmes had three when the Cavaliers defeated Tunkhannock, 18-5, in the regular season.

This tournament, however, is loaded with talent.

The winner of the Scranton Prep-Tunkhannock quarterfinal plays the winner of the No. 5 Dallas (9-6) at No. 4 Wyoming Seminary (11-6) game, which is Thursday at 6 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary posted a 22-7 win over Dallas in the WVC season. Matt Swartz scored nine goals, and Jack Herron had six for the Blue Knights.

Herron, who is headed to Christopher Newport University, needs two goals for 100 this season, and he also had 57 assists for 155 points. He has scored 365 goals, which is a Pennsylvania record, and has 229 assists for 594 points in his career.

Dan Fisher had 43 goals and 16 assists, and Swartz had 31 goals and 25 assists in the WVC season for Wyoming Seminary.

Andrew Machulsky leads Dallas with 32 goals and nine assists. Greco has 19 goals and 21 assists for the Mountaineers.

Crestwood (14–4) is the second seed. The Comets lost to Delaware Valley and Scranton Prep in the WVC season, and their other two setbacks came against District 1 teams Ridley and Owen J. Roberts.

The Comets host No. 7 Wyoming Area (6-8) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Crestwood defeated the Warriors, 18-5, in the regular season.

No. 3 Abington Heights (13-5) hosts sixth-seeded North Pocono (8-9) on Thursday in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. The Comets defeated North Pocono 12-2 in the regular season when Gavin Anders scored five goals.

Anders leads Abington Heights with 66 goals and 19 assists, for 85 points. Evan Davis scored 32 goals, and Austin Boersma had 26 and 10 assists.

Three-year starter Riley Moore leads North Pocono with 43 goals and 20 assists this season. Brady Mapes had 23 goals and 16 assists in the regular season for the Trojans.

Class 3A

Delaware Valley (15-2) received a bye into the semifinals of the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional playoffs.

The Warriors play the winner of the sixth-seeded Nazareth at the No. 3 Easton game, which is on Friday at 5 p.m. That semifinal is the first game of a doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Northampton High School on May 21.

No. 5 Bethlehem Freedom plays at No. 4 Parkland on Friday in the other quarterfinal. The winner there plays No. 1 Emmaus in the semifinals in the second game of a doubleheader at Northampton High School.

Junior Peyton LaRocco leads Delaware Valley with 67 goals and 41 assists and 108 points this season. He has 207 goals and 131 assists in his career.

Bryson Mackey had 38 goals and 20 assists, and Nick Rabolli had 33 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Justin Kalitsnik had 236 faceoffs won this season for the Warriors.

Liam Rooney leads Emmaus with 53 goals, Kaleb Mains has 36 goals, and Sam Rainford has 208 saves.

Easton’s Shae Linegar has 58 goals and 35 assists; Sean McPeek has 40 goals and 38 assists; Parkland’s Parker Kusko has 79 goals and 15 assists; and Blake Smith leads Nazareth with 42 goals and 18 assists.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Thursday’s quarterfinals

8-Tunkhannock (4-9) at 1-Scranton Prep (15-1), 5 p.m.

5-Dallas (9-6) at 4-Wyoming Seminary (11-6), 6 p.m.

6-North Pocono (8-9) at 3-Abington Heights (13-5), 7 p.m.

7-Wyoming Area (6-8) at 2-Crestwood (14-4), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals, May 20

Quarterfinal winners

Final, May 23

Semifinals winners

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Friday’s quarterfinals

6-Nazareth (12-6) vs. 3-Easton (13-4), 5 p.m.

5-Freedom (12-4) vs. 4-Parkland (13-5), 5 p.m.

Semifinals, May 21

at Northampton High School

Nazareth/Easton winner vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.

Freedom/Parkland vs. 1-Emmaus (17-1), 7 p.m.

Final, May 23

at Lehigh University

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.