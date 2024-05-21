D2 BOYS LACROSSE: McPartland lifts Scranton Prep to final in Class 2A

SCRANTON — Will McPartland started fast. He started strong. And Wyoming Seminary could do little to contain him.

Using his physicality and building off momentum, the powerful sophomore went on a torrid scoring frenzy in the second quarter that sparked top-seeded Scranton Prep to a frantic 16-10 win over No. 4 Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals of the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs on a steamy artificial turf at Loyola Field on Monday.

Scranton Prep (17-2) advanced to host the championship game to face No. 2 Crestwood (16-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Cavaliers also clinched a second straight trip to the PIAA playoffs.

Wyoming Seminary, last year's champion, ended the season with a record of 12-7.

"The last game with them was close, and we wanted to come in and play fast and play hard," McPartland said. "We did that and kept it going through the remainder of the game."

In the first meeting between the two fierce rivals, McPartland also had an impact with four goals and an assist in an 18-16 win.

This time around, with much more at stake, he found the back of the cage five times in the second quarter to help the Cavaliers break open a 3-3 game at the end of the first.

It all started when McPartland, who had a goal in the first quarter, received a pass from Liam Barrett, who had four assists in the game. He whipped it behind his head for a no-look goal that charged up the Scranton Prep sideline.

It also got him going.

From the 8:40 mark of the quarter to 5:23, McPartland scored four straight goals for the Cavaliers, and the lead swelled to 9-3.

"I shot with a lot of confidence," McPartland said. "Coming in, we felt good as a team, and I felt good."

Scranton Prep took a 9-4 lead into the half, and unlike the first game against the Blue Knights, it stayed aggressive. Brady Holmes quickly scored 21 seconds into the third for a 10-4 lead. McPartland overmatched a defender for his seventh goal in the game, and Barrett scored for a 12-4 with 8:31 left in the quarter.

"Last time we played these guys, we kind of dipped down in the second half and let them comeback," said Holmes, who finished with three goals. "In preparation, the coaches told us that we had to keep it going. We had intense practice to get ready for this game. The coaches hyped us up at halftime, and we came out firing, and that is all thanks to them."

Wyoming Seminary tried to execute at the offensive end, but Scranton Prep managed to answer. Jack Herron scored his first goal of the game with 6:56 left for the Blue Knights. Mackey Lynett came right back and scored two quick goals, and the Cavaliers' lead stood at 14-5 with 4:48 remaining.

Herron scored the final goal of his career with 1:17 left. He had 107 goals this season and 374 in his career.

For the most part, though, Scranton Prep's defense made things difficult for Wyoming Seminary's offense. The Blue Knights did outscore Scranton Prep 4-2 in the fourth, with Matt Swartz scoring three goals and Tedas Bezdek adding one, but Finn Kane and Holmes were able to stave off any serious threats.

Scranton Prep goalie Aiden Jordan also had 15 saves.

"Our coaches take great pride in how much they scout and get us ready," Scranton Prep defensive standout Marco Rinaldi said. "We were very aware of who wanted to score and what was going to happen because of our great coaching staff. We were ready and took advantage of that. We doubled efficiently, and we cleared efficiently, and that is how we were able to build that lead."

Wyoming Seminary (12-7) 3 1 2 4 — 10

Scranton Prep (16-2) 3 6 5 2 — 16

SEM Goals: Matt Swartz 5, Jack Herron 2, Tedas Bezdek 2, Dan Fisher 1. Assists: Herron 2, Swartz 1. Saves: Jager McDonald 17.

SP Goals: Will McPartland 7, Brady Holmes 3, Mackey Lynett 2, Finn Kane 2, Liam Barrett 2. Assists: Barrett 4, McPartland 2, Quinn Lynett 1. Saves: Aiden Jordan 15.