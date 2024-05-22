D2 BOYS LACROSSE: Crestwood at Scranton Prep Class 2A final preview capsule

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 2A

2-CRESTWOOD (16-4) at 1-SCRANTON PREP (17-2)

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

Where: Loyola Field.

Advance to states: 2.

How they got here: Crestwood defeated Wyoming Area, 17-4, and Abington Heights, 9-8. Scranton Prep beat Tunkhannock, 16-4, and last year's champion Wyoming Seminary, 16-10.

What's ahead: The champion advances to play the second-place team from District 1, and the runner-up qualifies for the state tournament and will play the District 1 champion with both first-round games on June 4. The District 1 playoffs conclude on May 29.

Players to watch:

Crestwood — Jack Augustine; Ashton Amend; Ethan Zabroski, goalie.

Scranton Prep — Brady Holmes; Mackey Lynett; Finn Kane; Will McPartland; Liam Barrett; Aiden Jordan, goalie.

The buzz: Scranton Prep is in the District 2 final for the second straight season and won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship this season. ... The Cavaliers are seeking their first District 2 championship and defeated Crestwood, 6-5, in overtime during the WVC season. ... Scranton Prep is averaging 14.5 goals per game this season. ... Scranton Prep has won two straight over the Comets in the series after losing 10 of 11. ... Two of Crestwood's four losses came to District 1 Class 3A teams Ridley and Owen J. Roberts. ... Crestwood won five District 2 championships.