D2 BOYS LACROSSE: A capsule look at the playoffs

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Dates: Quarterfinals on Thursday; Semifinals on May 20; Final on May 23.

Advance to states: 2.

Defending champion: Wyoming Seminary.

Top seeds: 1-Scranton Prep (15-2); 2-Crestwood (14-4); 3-Abington Heights (13-5); 4-Wyoming Seminary (11-6).

Players to watch: Brady Holmes (SP); Mackey Lynett (SP); Finn Kane (SP); Aiden Jordan, goalie (SP); Jack Augustine (CRE); Ashton Amend (CRE); Ethan Zabroski, goalie (CRE); Gavin Anders (AH); Evan Davis (AH); Austin Boersma (AH); Jack Herron (SEM); Dan Fisher (SEM); Matt Swartz (SEM); Andrew Machulsky (DAL); Noag Greco (DAL); Riley Moore (NP); Brady Mapes (NP); Owen Berkhimer (TUN).

Difference maker: Aiden Jordan. The Scranton Prep goalie came up big in the clutch against the top-ranked teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference. He had 14 saves against Crestwood in an overtime win, 14 saves against Abington Heights, and 14 against Wyoming Seminary.

Favorite: Scranton Prep. The Cavaliers won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship with an undefeated record. They played one of their best games of the season in a win over Delaware Valley.

Sleeper team: Abington Heights. The Comets lost to Crestwood, 10-6, and gave Scranton Prep a scare in a 9-8 loss during the WVC season.

Bottom line: Scranton Prep earned the role as favorite, but this tournament is extremely competitive. The Cavaliers beat Crestwood, 6-5, in overtime, and edged Abington Heights, 9-8, and outlasted Wyoming Seminary, 18-16. All four teams are serious contenders for the championship. All four teams can score, so the one that comes up big on defense will earn the championship.

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Dates: Quarterfinals on Friday; Semifinals on May 21; Final on May 23 at Lehigh University at 5 p.m.

Advance to states: 2.

Defending champion: Bethlehem Freedom.

Top seeds: 1-Emmaus (18-1); 2-Delaware Valley (15-2); 3-Easton (14-4); 4-Parkland (13-6).

Players to watch: Will Barber (Emmaus); Kaleb Mains (Emmaus); Peyton LaRocco (Delaware Valley); Bryson Mackey (Delaware Valley); Nick Raboli (Delaware Valley); Shae Linegar (Easton); Sean McPeek (Easton); Parker Kusko (Parkland); John Gerancher (Parkland).

Difference maker: Peyton LaRocco. The Delaware Valley junior scored 67 goals and had 41 assists this season. He earned last season's Times-Tribune Player of the Year honor and has 207 goals and 131 assists in his career.

Favorite: Emmaus. The Hornets defeated Easton, 9-7, and Parkland, 11-5, in the regular season, and added a win over Allentown Central Catholic, 9-7, in the EPC semifinals.

Bottom line: District 11 is strong from top to bottom and Delaware Valley has its hands full to try and reach the PIAA playoffs or to win the subregional title. Delaware Valley received a bye and awaits the winner of the Nazareth at Easton quarterfinal. The Warriors has an outstanding team and scheduled challenging nonleague games this season to prepare itself for the playoffs. The Warriors defeated District 11 team Nazareth, 11-10; Kingston, New York, 16-13, Kittany, New Jersey, 14-6; and Vernon, New Jersey, 15-10; and lost to Minisink Valley, New York, 11-10. .