D2 BOYS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard

joby fawcett, the times-tribune, scranton, pa.
·1 min read

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4

Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12

Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4

Semifinals

Scranton Prep 16. Wyoming Seminary 10

Crestwood 9, Abington Heights 8

Thursday's final

2-Crestwood (16-4) at 1-Scranton Prep (17-2), 5 p.m.

------------

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Easton 17, Nazareth 6

Parkland 18, Freedom 16

Semifinals

at Northampton High School

Easton 13, Delaware Valley 10

Parkland 10, Emmaus 9, OT

Thursday's final

at Lehigh University

4-Parkland (15-6) vs. 3-Easton (17-4), 5 p.m.