D2 BOYS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard
DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4
Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12
Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4
Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4
Monday's semifinals
Scranton Prep 16. Wyoming Seminary 10
Crestwood 9, Abington Heights 8
Thursday's final
2-Crestwood (16-4) at 1-Scranton Prep (17-2), 5 p.m.
------------
DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Easton 17, Nazareth 6
Parkland 18, Freedom 16
Tuesday's semifinals
at Northampton High School
3-Easton (16-4) vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.
4-Parkland (14-6) vs. 1-Emmaus (18-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday's final
at Lehigh University
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.