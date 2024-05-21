Advertisement

D2 BOYS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard

joby fawcett, the times-tribune, scranton, pa.
·1 min read

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4

Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12

Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4

Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4

Monday's semifinals

Scranton Prep 16. Wyoming Seminary 10

Crestwood 9, Abington Heights 8

Thursday's final

2-Crestwood (16-4) at 1-Scranton Prep (17-2), 5 p.m.

------------

DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Easton 17, Nazareth 6

Parkland 18, Freedom 16

Tuesday's semifinals

at Northampton High School

3-Easton (16-4) vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.

4-Parkland (14-6) vs. 1-Emmaus (18-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday's final

at Lehigh University

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.