D2 BOYS LACROSSE: 2024 Playoff Scoreboard
DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Scranton Prep 16, Tunkhannock 4
Wyoming Seminary 24, Dallas 12
Abington Heights 14, North Pocono 4
Crestwood 17, Wyoming Area 4
Monday's semifinals
4-Wyoming Seminary (12-6) at 1-Scranton Prep (16-2), 5 p.m.
3-Abington Heights (14-5) at 2-Crestwood (15-4), 7 p.m.
Final, May 23
Semifinals winners
------------
DISTRICT 2-11 SUBREGIONAL
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Easton 17, Nazareth 6
Parkland 18, Freedom 16
Tuesday's semifinals
at Northampton High School
3-Easton (16-4) vs. 2-Delaware Valley (15-2), 5 p.m.
4-Parkland (14-6) vs. 1-Emmaus (17-1), 7 p.m.
Final, May 23
at Lehigh University
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.