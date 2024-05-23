D2 baseball roundup: Holy Redeemer, Pittston Area advance to semifinals

May 23—Holy Redeemer tied the game with three runs in the seventh inning and then won it with two in the eighth as the top-seeded Royals escaped with a 5-4 win over eighth-seeded Lakeland in a District 2 Class 3A baseball quarterfinal game.

Redeemer (16-6) will host Dunmore (11-9) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Gibby Field in Wilkes-Barre. Dunmore advanced with a 8-0 shutout of Wyoming Seminary.

Lakeland ended its season at 4-16.

The Chiefs led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh as Alex Woodard drove in two runs and Gavin Zellers had the other RBI.

Redeemer received an RBI each from Cody Quaglia, Zach Schultz, DJ McDermott and Luke Hendrzak in the final two innings. McDermott finished with two roubles. Schultz and Hendrzak each had two singles.

Pittston Area 15, North Pocono 2

The Patriots jumped out quickly against the defending District 2 Class 5A champion, scoring four times in the first inning and ending the game in the fifth by scoring five times in the bottom of the fourth.

Pittston Area (17-4) will play at Abington Heights (18-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the D2/4-5A semifinals. North Pocono ended its season at 9-12.

Beau Widdick led a 13-hit assault, going 3-for-3 with four RBI,a triple and two runs scored. Silvio Giardina was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI. Chase Montigney was 2-or-3 with two RBI. Richie Tonte was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Drew DeLucca had a triple and an RBI.

Elijah Barr pitched a complete game, striking out nine and surrendering four hits.

Mid Valley 5, Lake-Lehman 1

The Black Knights were held to three hits as their season came to a halt with a loss to Mid Valley in a District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal game.

Sam Finarelli homered in the fourth inning for Lake-Lehman's only run. Jake Naugle and Will Jenkins had singles. The Black Knights finish their season at 9-11.

Nick Mills homered and had three RBI for Mid Valley (13-7), which will play at Riverside (15-6) at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Doug Pua had a double and two RBI.

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 5, Lakeland 4 (8 inn.)

Lakeland'AB'R'H'BI

Uram p-3b'4'0'1'0

Miller c'4'0'0'0

Naniewicz 1b'3'1'0'0

Patuk 3b-p'4'1'3'0

King 3b'0'0'0'0

Rovinsky ss'3'0'2'0

Woodward lf'3'0'2'2

Zellers rf'2'0'0'1

Sokoloski'0'0'0'0

McFarland dh'4'0'0'0

Janosky cf'3'1'1'0

Bevan cr'0'1'0'0

Totals'30'4'9'3

Holy Redeemer'AB'R'H'BI

Quaglia ss'4'0'0'1

Gordon 1b'2'0'0'0

Yakimowicz 1b'0'0'0'0

Kopec cf'3'1'0'0

Stevenson c'3'0'0'0

Schultz 3b-p'3'2'2'1

McDermott rf'4'1'2'1

Mazzarella p-3b'3'0'0'0

Hendrzak dh'3'0'2'1

Hurst 2b'3'1'1'0

Krakosky cr'0'0'0'0

Kelsall lf'0'0'0'0

Totals'28'5'7'4

Lakeland'010'001'11 — 4

Holy Redeemer'000'000'32 — 5

2B — McDermott 2.

Lakeland'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Uram'6.2'5'3'2'3'4

Patuk (L)'0.2'2'2'2'1'0

Holy Redeemer'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Mazzarella'6'6'2'2'1'5

Schultz (W)'2'3'2'1'0'3

District 2/4 Class 5A Quarterfinals

Pittston Area 15, North Pocono 2 (5 inn.)

North Pocono'AB'R'H'BI

Staples ss'2'0'0'0

Guglielmo'1'1'0'0

Dymek p-cf'2'0'0'0

Gorzkowski'1'0'0'0

Hatala 1b'2'0'1'0

McAndrew'1'0'0'0

Bassi dh'2'0'0'0

Paciotti lf-p'1'1'0'0

Berry'1'0'0'0

Jennings lf'1'0'0'0

Egner c'2'0'1'1

Reese 3b'2'0'2'0

Hafner rf'2'0'0'0

Walsh 2b'1'0'0'0

McCollum'1'0'0'0

Totals'22'2'4'1

Pittston Area'AB'R'H'BI

DeLucca cf'3'1'1'1

D.Innamorati lf'3'3'1'0

Giardina ss'2'2'2'3

Barr p'3'0'1'0

Aftewicz c'2'0'0'0

Widdick 2b'3'2'3'4

Montigney dh'3'0'2'2

Tonte 3b'4'2'3'1

Mead rf'2'1'0'0

Barnic cr'0'2'0'0

Wruble cr'0'2'0'0

Totals'25'15'13'11

North Pocono'020'00 — 2

Pittston Area'406'5x — 15

2B — Hatala, Egner, Giardina 2. 3B — DeLucca, Widdick.

North Pocono'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Dymek (L)'2.2'8'9'6'4'2

Reese'0.1'1'1'1'2'1

Paciotti'1.0'4'5'2'2'0

Pittston Area'IP'H'R'ER'BB'SO

Barr (W)'5'4'2'0'0'9