D2 BASEBALL: Mid Valley holds off Riverside in 3A semis

Nick Mills had a home run, a triple, four RBIs and a run to lead No. 3 Mid Valley to a 7-6 victory over the No. 2 Vikings in the District 2 Class 3A baseball semifinals Friday at Riverside.

The Spartans had a 7-2 lead before the Vikings scored three in the sixth. But, Mid Valley held Riverside to one run in the seventh with Cooper Lukasavage getting the last three outs.

Anthony Balashaitis had two hits and three runs, Zach Angelo added two hits and Brett Yanoski chipped in three walks and two runs for the Spartans.

Casey O’Brien and Jose Sosa each had a hit, a run and an RBI for Riverside.

Mid Valley will face No. 1 Holy Redeemer, a 1-0 winner over No. 4 Dunmore, in the final Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at PNC Field.

Mid Valley 7, Riverside 6

Mid Valley 202 030 0 — 7

Riverside 002 003 1 — 6

WP: Lorenzo Hernandez 5⅓IP, 1H, 5R, 5ER, 6BB, 7SO

LP: Nicholas Bohenek 4IP, 2H, 4R, 1ER, 3BB, 2SO

3B: Nicholas Mills (MV).

HR: Nicholas Mills (MV).

Records: RIV 15-7; MV 14-7

Holy Redeemer 1, Dunmore 0

At Gibby Field, Cody Quaglia tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Luke Kopec scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning to lead Holy Redeemer over Dunmore.

No. 1 Holy Redeemer advances to the District 2 Class 3A championship game against No. 3 Mid Valley, a 7-6 winner over No. 2 Riverside, on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. PNC Field.

Kayden Stevenson was credited with the RBI the Royals needed that scored Jack Hurst.

Dunmore starter Jamie McMynne had an equally impessive outing, allowing one hit and striking out seven.

Holy Redeemer 1, Dunmore 0

Dunmore 000 000 0 — 0

Holy Redeemer 001 000 x — 1

WP: Cody Quaglia 7IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 11SO

LP: Jamie McMynne 6IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 5BB, 7SO

Records: DUN 10-10; HR 16-5

Selinsgrove Area 10, Wallenpaupack 4

At Selinsgrove, Benjamin Gearhart had three hits and two RBIs and Josh Domaracki pitched 5⅔ scoreless innings in relief with no walks and six strikeouts as the host Seals advanced to the District 2-5 Class 5A Subregional final by beating Wallenpaupack.

Mason Richter added two hits and three RBIs for the winners.

Mark Nilsen had two hits for Wallenpaupack.Jake Holbert, Thomas Kiersted, Cameron Lynch and Logan Caruso each had one RBI.

The Buckhorns scored a run in the top of the first off Gearhart, Selinsgrove’s starter. But Domaracki came in and kept Wallenpaupack off the scoreboard until the seventh despite allowing seven hits. He did not walk a batter.

Selinsgrove 10, Wallenpaupack 4

Wallenpaupack 100 000 3 — 4

Selinsgrove Area 012 412 x — 10

WP: Josh Domaracki 5⅔IP, 7H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 6SO

LP: Jake Holbert 3⅔IP, 8H, 7R, 4ER, 3BB, 6SO

3B: Mason Richter (SEL).

HR: Benjamin Gearhart (SEL).

Records: WAL 12-10; SEL 18-2