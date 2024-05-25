D2-11 GIRLS LACROSSE: Kraszewski reaches milestone; DV loses in final

Ava Kraszewski scored two goals, including the 200th of her career, but Delaware Valley lost to Pleasant Valley, 20-4, on Friday in the District 2-11 girls lacrosse subregional final at Wilkes-Barre Area.

The junior midfielder's milestone came on her second goal at 1:45 in the second quarter. She is the second Lady Warriors player to reach 200 goals and has the single-season scoring program record with 96 goals. Kraszewski is 11 goals behind the school's all-time leading scorer, 2019 graduate Bailey Fedun.

Carrigan McCormack added two goals for Delaware Valley.

Pleasant Valley (23-0) 9 4 4 3 — 20

Delaware Valley (9-9-1) 1 2 0 1 — 4

PLEASANT VALLEY — Goals: Devon Bush 5, Rylee Rath 3, Samantha Miller 3, Olivia Iandoli 2, Morgan Ryals 2, Gabby Kutzler 2, Alyzah Borger 1, Evelyn Vanderheyden 1, Sysali Banks 1. Assists: Bush 1, Rath 1, Iandoli 1. Saves: Abygail Borger 5, Emilynn Stipeck 0.

DELAWARE VALLEY — Goals: Ava Kraszewski 2, Carrigan McCormack 2.​ Saves: Jaida Palacios ​4, Hailey Burke 4.