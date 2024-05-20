D1Baseball’s tournament projections have UF, FSU in same regional

The college baseball regular season is officially over which means it is time to start evaluating which teams will play where in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Of course, there are still conference tourneys to be played, but that has never slowed down the prognosticators.

D1Baseball released its field of 64 projections on Monday in which the Florida Gators found themselves a No. 3 seed in their respective bracket. Those games will be played in the Tallahassee Regional, where the Florida State Seminoles hold the No. 9 overall seed and the top seed in the bracket.

Also included are the No. 2-seeded Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and No. 4-seeded Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Orange and Blue struggled against the ‘Noles this season, dropping all three games in blowout losses including a pair of mercy rule defeats. Coming into the 2024 campaign, Florida had won its last four against FSU.

However, Kevin O'Sullivan’s team did beat FAMU on April 2, 10-7, at Condron Family Ballpark.

Up next for Florida

The Gators face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama, for their opening single-elimination game of the SEC Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire