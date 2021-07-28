D’Wayne Eskridge, Travis Homer placed on Seahawks PUP List

The Seattle Seahawks have placed a couple of players on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform List ahead of the official start of training camp on Wednesday. Rookie wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge and running back Travis Homer will both start camp on the PUP List.

Eskridge, Seattle’s highest draft pick in April, had been limited throughout the offseason as he battled a toe issue. Homer had been sidelined with a calf injury.

In addition, the Seahawks also placed undrafted free agent guard Pier-Olivier Lestage on the Non-Football Injury List to start camp. Lestage had undergone surgery this spring to repair a sports hernia and is apparently still on the mend.

The first practice of 2021 training camp is set to kick off this afternoon.