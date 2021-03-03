D’Wayne Eskridge says he’ll run a 4.2 40-yard dash at pro day

Every year, the NFL Scouting Combine gives the fastest players in the NFL draft class to prove themselves in the 40-yard dash. This year’s event won’t be held like normal, which means those prospects will have to show off their speed at their individual pro day workouts.

One fleet-footed pass-catcher who thinks he can light up the track? Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge, who says he’ll run a 4.2 40-yard dash, putting him on par with the fastest players in the NFL.

Eskridge has already created some pre-draft buzz for himself with a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and could send his stock soaring if he’s able to live up to his expectations in the 40-yard dash.