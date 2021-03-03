D’Wayne Eskridge says he’ll run a 4.2 40-yard dash at pro day

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Every year, the NFL Scouting Combine gives the fastest players in the NFL draft class to prove themselves in the 40-yard dash. This year’s event won’t be held like normal, which means those prospects will have to show off their speed at their individual pro day workouts.

One fleet-footed pass-catcher who thinks he can light up the track? Western Michigan’s D’Wayne Eskridge, who says he’ll run a 4.2 40-yard dash, putting him on par with the fastest players in the NFL.

Eskridge has already created some pre-draft buzz for himself with a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl, and could send his stock soaring if he’s able to live up to his expectations in the 40-yard dash.

