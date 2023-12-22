A.D. Ted Kimmey now Cocoa Beach head football coach

Cocoa Beach athletic director Ted Kimmey has added a new — old — title.

The former Satellite high head football coach will now do that job for the Minutemen, creating a dual athletic director-coach role. Former top coach Ben Waldrop is now on the staff at Astronaut.

Kimmey stepped down from guiding the Scorpions in January of 2022 after five seasons. His record there was 36-16, the most wins by a head coach of the program. His team's cumulative GPA was 3.31, and 100 percent of his seniors graduated. The roster grew from 40 when he took over to more than 110 in his final year.

He's been Cocoa Beach athletic director since August.

"I knew I'd be back on the sideline at some point," he said Friday morning. "This is where I belong."

At Cocoa Beach, he'll have the opportunity to coach his son, now a junior high student.

His Satellite teams became known for high-powered offense and for setting school records. The last one, in 2021, recorded the winningest season in school history. Those Scorps won 10 games and won an FHSAA regional playoff game for the first time since 1987.

Satellite went on to win two postseason games that year before losing to eventual Class 5A state runner-up Merritt Island in a regional final.

While acknowledging every school is different, he said his Cocoa Beach program will eventually bear some resemblance to what he built in his prior coaching job.

"Every place has unique challenges," he said. "This won't be cookie-cutter, but eventually we will work toward some of the same basics."

Prior to serving as head coach at Satellite, Kimmey was the offensive coordinator for three seasons and coached the offensive line before that. An offensive lineman as a player, he was a 2008 graduate of West Point, served a five-year term in the military and coached youth and semi-pro football in Germany.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa Beach's Kimmey now head football coach and athletic director