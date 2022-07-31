‘I’d set him straight;’ Chuck Cooper III on JJ Redick’s plumbers and fireman comments

Former NBAer and current podcaster JJ Redick stirred up quite a response from a number of all-time greats who played the sport Reddick himself rose to a degree of fame playing when he suggested that Boston Celtics Hall of Fame point guard legend Bob Cousy put up the gaudy stats he did in the late 1950s and 1960s because he played with ‘plumbers and fireman.’

Not only did Cousy himself clap back at the comparatively younger and unaccomplished, but his onetime opponent and peer Jerry West did also. Added to those voices was the son of former Celtics standout Chuck Cooper, Chuck Cooper III. In an appearance on the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Cooper took issue with Redick’s characterization of the league his father played in as well.

“I would love to get on a show with JJ Redick,” offered the younger Cooper. “I’d set him straight on those guys back then.”

Check out the clip embedded above for the full conversation with the Celtics great’s son on this old but still evidently contention topic.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire