‘I’d play this sh** for free’: Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson speaks at NFL Combine

For someone who stands at an intimidating 6-foot-2 and 325 pounds, Texas A&M senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson is very fast.

The native of Lucedale, Mississippi ran a 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday night. With the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium beaming down upon him in his first attempt, Jackson ran the 120 feet in 5.27 seconds.

According to Tom Downey, the host of Cowboys Report on Chat Sports, Jackson met with the Dallas Cowboys this week in Indiana. Per Brad Graham of TheSFNiners on X, the reigning NFC Champions also had a formal meeting with Jackson.

“I love football,” Jackson said Wednesday. “I’d play this shit for free but they’re paying, so I’ll take it.”

If either team were to pick the Aggies standout, they would be getting a prospect who is certainly dedicated to his craft.

