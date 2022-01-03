D’Onta Foreman, Titans react to RB’s Week 17 showing vs. Dolphins

Much like before the Derrick Henry injury, the Tennessee Titans leaned on their run game en route to claiming back-to-back AFC South division titles after Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Back when Henry went down in late October, much of the national media wrote off the Titans as Super Bowl contenders. However, Foreman, who was added to the team’s practice squad in early November, has been a workhorse in Henry’s absence.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old averaged 5.1 yards per carry on 26 attempts, collecting 132 rushing yards and a touchdown.

It took a couple of drives for the ground game to gain some traction, but running back D’Onta Foreman ripped off a 14-yard run down to the Dolphins’ one-yard line to set up the Titans’ first score of the game in the first quarter.

After settling for a field goal deep in Miami territory to make it a 10-0 Titans lead, Foreman trotted into the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, making it a 17-3 advantage in favor of the home team.

With Dontrell Hilliard, who put the victory on ice with a 39-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, and Jeremy McNichols, the Titans’ ground game has more than gotten by without No. 22.

The early rumors have suggested that Henry could be back for the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans. However, that was in the scenario where the Titans had not yet clinched a playoff berth.

With a win next week, the Titans would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

As for what the future holds, Henry is likely to return in the playoffs, leaving Foreman and Hilliard’s expanded roles uncertain.

“I am not sure what the plan is, but whatever my role will be, I am going to do my role, do everything I can to help the team win,” Foreman said. “At the end of the day, the Titans gave me this opportunity, so I am just so thankful.”

Here was Foreman’s complete reaction to his performance, along with input from his teammates and head coach.

Titans RB D'Onta Foreman on filling in for Derrick Henry

AP Photo/James Kenney

(on his approach to arriving to a team with big shoes to fill)

“I think my approach was, not try to fill big shoes. I think the approach was go out there and play my game, do what I can do to help the team. I mean, Derrick (Henry) is Derrick, you know what I mean? He is a great running back, I think the best in the league. So, to be able to come in, just try to help this team and fill in where he left off, it was a challenge for sure because I am a competitor. So, I never wanted anybody looking at me like I couldn’t do it or I couldn’t get the job done. I never tried to compare myself to him or do anything he was doing. I just wanted to go out there and be as effective as I could be and help this team win games.”

(on his comfort level growing as time progresses)

“I have been feeling it the last few weeks, just getting more comfortable. Just getting back to the flow of everything. I was at home, and when you first come back it’s not easy to just jump in and just go have 100-yard games, or just go out there and be explosive. So, it takes time, you know? Build chemistry with the other guys. But, I mean, I don’t know man. I am just so thankful for everything that has been given to me at this point and I am just trying to capitalize on every opportunity that I am given.”

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill on Foreman and the run game

Syndication: The Tennessean

“Yeah, he’s done a great job for us. Truly all of our backs have done a great job filling in, obviously tough shoes to fill. Talking about one of the best, if not the best running back in the league, but they’ve done it. They’ve come in and ran hard, given us a one-two punch there with Foreman and (Dontrell) Hilliard. Hilliard, a little speed, has the ability to get loose as we saw way back in New England and provides us a little juice there. And (D’Onta) Foreman’s been running hard. He’s getting the tough yards. You see him get contacted, you know, one yard, two yards downfield and he’s driving his feet, pushing the pile, he ended up with six yards. If you’re able to do that consistently, sustain drives, get first downs and ultimately score more points.”

Titans WR A.J. Brown on the success of the run game

Syndication: The Tennessean

“The plan coming in was to run the ball. Be more physical. And we ran the ball really well, so D’Onta (Foreman) and all the other backs did a really good job today. It kind of took it out of our hands, but we threw it when we needed to. Most important, we got the ‘W,’ so it’s not a problem.”

Titans OL Taylor Lewan on how proud he is of the running game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“There is always room for improvement. Those guys ran their ass off today. (Dontrell) Hilliard, (D’Onta) Foreman, (Jeremy) McNichols, they ran their asses off. They found holes and the boys were blocking. That is a really good defense. Hats off to the Dolphins. They have won seven in a row for a reason. Their defense was that dominant. We knew we had a lot to play up to. I am proud of that. You miss the King (Derrick Henry), though. Not just him on the field, but him in the locker room with the boys. That guy is a huge staple of our team.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on the run game

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“It was tough sledding early. It was tough. That’s a good run defense. They pressure a lot. I felt the plan was good, the finish was good. We hit some runs and we were able to bust a couple there at the end.”

