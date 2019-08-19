D’Onta Foreman tears biceps

The Colts placed running back D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve with no explanation. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle has provided one: Foreman tore a biceps.

Foreman will need a four-month recovery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s another bad break for Foreman, who tore his Achilles in a Nov. 19, 2017, game during his rookie season. The injury hampered him last season as he played only one game, rushing for minus-1 yard on seven carries.

The Texans cut him Aug. 4, and the Colts claimed him off waivers.

He played seven snaps in the Colts’ preseason game against the Browns on Saturday and had one carry for minus-1 yard while catching one pass for 6 yards.