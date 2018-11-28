D’Onta Foreman not ready to return to game action

The Texans started the clock on running back D'Onta Foreman on Nov. 14, but he still isn’t ready to return to game action.

Foreman remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Houston has until Dec. 6 to activate him to the 53-player roster or he won’t play this season.

“Better, not all the way back yet,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I think he feels good. We’ve got a little more time on that decision.”

Foreman tore his left Achilles in a Nov. 19, 2017, game against the Cardinals.

The Texans made him a third-round pick last year, and he ran 78 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns before his injury ended his rookie season.