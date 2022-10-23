D’Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard put Panthers up 14-0

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Panthers on Sunday.

They’re up 14-0 after a pair of big runs by the running backs who will be filling McCaffrey’s role for the rest of the season. After an incompletion to D.J. Moore was upheld after a challenge, D'Onta Foreman slashed through the Buccaneers defense for a 60-yard gain.

Chuba Hubbard replaced Foreman on the next play and covered the remaining 17 yards for a touchdown that extend their lead to two scores over their divisional rival.

The two backs have combined to pick up 120 yards on 12 carries. They also have four catches for 37 yards for the upset-minded Panthers.

