D’Onta Foreman among 8 Panthers to miss Wednesday’s practice
After two years of searching, the Carolina Panthers seemingly found some semblance of an offensive identity back in Week 10—when they pounded the Atlanta Falcons for 232 rushing yards in a 25-15 win. And a big part of that revelation was out of practice on Wednesday—but it’s not as bad as you may think.
Starting running back D’Onta Foreman was not on the field for the first session ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos. His absence, however, has been listed as a rest day.
Since stepping up following the trade of Christian McCaffrey, Foreman has become Carolina’s leading rusher in 2022—running for 413 yards and four touchdowns over five games. Considering the Panthers will be facing one of the league’s top defenses on Sunday, perhaps he can use all the rest he can get.
Here’s the injury report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
Limited
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
DNP
DT Matthew Ioannidis
Calf
DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
DNP
QB PJ Walker
Ankle
Limited
OT Larnel Coleman
Illness
DNP
OL Cameron Erving
Illness
DNP
WR Shi Smith
Illness
DNP
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
DNP
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Shoulder
Limited
RB D’Onta Foreman
Rest
DNP
