D’Onta Foreman among 8 Panthers to miss Wednesday’s practice

After two years of searching, the Carolina Panthers seemingly found some semblance of an offensive identity back in Week 10—when they pounded the Atlanta Falcons for 232 rushing yards in a 25-15 win. And a big part of that revelation was out of practice on Wednesday—but it’s not as bad as you may think.

Starting running back D’Onta Foreman was not on the field for the first session ahead of the team’s Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos. His absence, however, has been listed as a rest day.

Since stepping up following the trade of Christian McCaffrey, Foreman has become Carolina’s leading rusher in 2022—running for 413 yards and four touchdowns over five games. Considering the Panthers will be facing one of the league’s top defenses on Sunday, perhaps he can use all the rest he can get.

Here’s the injury report in full:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status S Juston Burris Concussion Limited DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle DNP DT Matthew Ioannidis Calf DNP TE Giovanni Ricci Neck DNP QB PJ Walker Ankle Limited OT Larnel Coleman Illness DNP OL Cameron Erving Illness DNP WR Shi Smith Illness DNP LB Cory Littleton Ankle DNP WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Shoulder Limited RB D’Onta Foreman Rest DNP

