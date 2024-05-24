D’Marco Jackson predicted to be the Saints’ most notable roster cut

Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon predicted linebacker D’Marco Jackson as the New Orleans Saints most notable roster cut. Jackson isn’t a notable name on the roster, so him ending as the most notable roster cut would be great for the Saints. That means a player like Payton Turner once again looks good in training camp.

Kenyon’s criteria for the most notable roster cut from each team, identifying a player who may not be released early in the offseason, but instead after training camp. More likely than not, each team’s notable roster cut won’t happen until right before final roster cuts. Here’s why he sees the Saints possibly moving on from Jackson:

On the bright side, the Saints are stacked with experience at linebacker. Demario Davis and Pete Werner combined for 214 tackles last year, and Nephi Sewell showed promise, too. New Orleans also signed Willie Gay Jr., Khaleke Hudson and Monty Rice this offseason before drafting Jaylan Ford. All of those additions may have squeezed out D’Marco Jackson.

Jackson is definitely fighting for a roster spot, and rookie draft pick Jaylan Ford is the player most likely to squeeze him out. Davis, Werner, and Gay are roster locks. Last season, the Saints had five linebackers make the initial 53-man roster. So after the clear Big 3, that leaves two spots.

Sewell, Jackson and Ford are the most likely contenders entering training camp. Sewell will miss most, if not all, of training camp. If he is ready for the season, however, I project he earned a roster spot from his 2023 performance. The battle between Ford and Jackson will likely come down to special teams. If Jackson remains the best special teams player, he’ll retain his spot over Ford and the undrafted free agent rookies.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire