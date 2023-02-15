‘I’d love to’: Can Kyle Busch win the Daytona 500 for RCR?
Kyle Busch sits down with NASCAR.com to talk about his chances of winning his first ever Daytona 500 in his first year with Richard Childress Racing.
Josh Bilicki has a diverse schedule including Cup, while Sam Mayer, Parker Retzlaff and Ty Majeski are set for full seasons in lower divisions.
Richard Petty reminisces about the first Daytona 500, held during his rookie year and won by his father, as NASCAR begins its 75th anniversary season.
Kyrie Irving isn’t interested in talking about what his long-term future could be with the Dallas Mavericks, and he doesn’t understand why people don’t think he can play well off the ball. “All I know, this is really playing basketball with a lot of high-level, high-IQ players and making it work,” Irving said before his first home game Monday with the Mavericks and All-Star teammate Luka Doncic. Irving’s home debut in Dallas came a week after the blockbuster deal became official to bring the potential free agent from the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving is set to be a free agent this summer, but he isn't ready to talk about that just yet.
The Blackhawks have recalled Cole Guttman, Brett Seney and Isaak Phillips from Rockford and placed three players on injured reserve before Wednesday's game.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trackhouse Racing solidified its driver roster Wednesday, announcing a multiyear deal to keep Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevrolet. Suárez returns for his third season with the Justin Marks-owned organization and his seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series. The news came ahead of Sunday‘s season-opening Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, […]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
Klay Thompson got the best of Rocco in a friendly game of chess during their Super Bowl Sunday commercial.
The two golfers have forged a close friendship
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Could the Bruins see Patrick Kane in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year? Here's the latest on where Kane may end up ahead of the NHL trade deadline and what that would mean for Boston.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
NASCAR's 75th Cup Series season starts Sunday with the Daytona 500. A top-75 list of all-time best drivers is a popular sideshow, but hard to perfect.
Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees' season.
With spring training picking up in both Florida and Arizona, we take a closer look at the landscape around Major League Baseball to see where the Red Sox stack up with our initial Power Rankings.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.